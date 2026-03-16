Integrity Rotational Molding Celebrates 25 Years of Manufacturing Excellence and Innovation

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Integrity Rotational Molding marks its 25th anniversary, reflecting on a legacy of growth, innovation, and expanding capabilities in industrial manufacturing.

PLAINFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Rotational Molding, a leading provider of custom rotational molding solutions for industrial, commercial, and consumer products, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary in manufacturing. The company produced its first molded parts in February 2001, beginning a journey that has grown into a nationally recognized rotational molding partner serving customers across a wide range of industries.

Over the past quarter century, Integrity Rotational Molding has built its reputation on solving complex manufacturing challenges through engineering expertise, high-performance materials, and a deep commitment to customer success. Today, the company produces molded components used in industrial equipment, material handling systems, and a growing range of consumer and commercial product applications.

“Reaching 25 years is an incredible milestone for our team,” said Terry Stemple, Owner of Integrity Rotational Molding. “When we produced our first parts, our goal was simple—build great products and be the kind of partner customers can rely on. That philosophy has guided our growth every step of the way.”

Expanding Into Commercial Product Manufacturing

A significant step in the company’s evolution came with the launch of Integrity Commercial Products, a dedicated product line designed to serve the janitorial, sanitation, and food service industries. Built on the company’s decades of rotational molding expertise, Integrity Commercial Products delivers durable, high-performance equipment engineered for demanding commercial environments.

By leveraging its in-house design and manufacturing capabilities, Integrity was able to bring new commercial products to market quickly while maintaining the durability and quality standards customers expect. The expansion into branded commercial products reflects the company’s broader strategy to combine contract manufacturing with proprietary product innovation.

Continued Growth and Industry Recognition

In recent years, Integrity Rotational Molding has accelerated growth through strategic investments in equipment, facility expansion, and the development of specialized materials and product solutions. These capabilities enable the company to support customers developing products that must perform in high-wear and demanding environments.

Integrity’s commitment to its people has also been recognized across the industry. In 2026, the company was named a Plastics News Best Place to Work, highlighting its dedication to employee engagement, safety, and professional development.

Today, Integrity Rotational Molding serves customers nationwide while continuing to innovate in product design, material performance, and manufacturing efficiency.

“As we celebrate 25 years, we’re proud of what our team has built together,” Stemple added. “But what excites us most is the future—continuing to innovate, support our customers, and grow the next generation of products.”

For additional information, please visit www.integrityrotational.com or integritycommercialproducts.com contact: Mr. Terry Stemple at tstemple@integrityrotational.com or 317.837.1960 .

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Background

Integrity Rotational Molding is a custom manufacturer specializing in rotationally molded plastic components for industrial, commercial, and consumer product applications. Headquartered in Plainfield, Indiana, the company partners with customers to design and produce durable molded products using advanced materials and precision manufacturing processes. Integrity is committed to innovation, quality, and long-term customer partnerships.

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