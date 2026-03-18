Jason Ruedy Says Fort Collins Investors Are Turning to DSCR Loans for Rental Properties

The Home Loan Arranger Jason M Ruedy

Fort Collins Mortgage Expert Jason Ruedy “The Home Loan Arranger” Says DSCR Loans Are Helping Real Estate Investors Refinance and Consolidate Debt

Investors are looking for financing solutions that allow them to move quickly on opportunities” — Jason Ruedy

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, nationally recognized as “The Home Loan Arranger,” says a rising number of real estate investors across Fort Collins and Larimer County are utilizing Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans to refinance investment properties, consolidate expensive consumer debt, and improve overall portfolio cash flow. According to the Colorado mortgage expert, DSCR financing is emerging as one of the most flexible lending options available for investors seeking rental property financing without traditional income verification.The DSCR loan program allows borrowers to qualify for Fort Collins investment property loans and refinancing based largely on the income generated by the rental property rather than the borrower’s personal income documentation. In many cases, investors do not need to submit W-2 forms, tax returns, or extensive employment verification typically required with conventional mortgage lending.Instead of focusing on the traditional debt-to-income ratio, lenders evaluate whether the rental income from the property is sufficient to cover the monthly housing expenses associated with the loan.“Many experienced real estate investors strategically reduce their taxable income through legitimate deductions, which can make qualifying for traditional mortgages more difficult,” says Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger. “DSCR loans allow the property itself to qualify for the loan based on rental income. This gives investors the ability to refinance investment properties, consolidate debt, and let rental income help support the mortgage.”Leveraging Investment Properties to Reduce High-Interest DebtMany investors in Fort Collins are now using DSCR cash-out refinance loans to unlock equity in their rental properties and restructure existing debt obligations.By accessing equity in their Fort Collins investment properties, investors may be able to:• Pay off high-interest credit card balances• Combine multiple debts into one structured mortgage payment• Improve overall monthly cash flow across their portfolio• Reinvest equity into additional real estate investments• Simplify finances with one loan supported by rental income“One of the biggest advantages of DSCR loans is the ability to refinance an investment property and often allow tenant rent to help cover the mortgage payment,” Ruedy explains. “This allows investors to convert higher-cost consumer debt into structured real estate financing backed by income-producing property.”Fort Collins Real Estate Market Continues to Attract InvestorsThe Fort Collins housing market continues to attract real estate investors due to strong population growth, a thriving technology and education sector, and steady demand for rental housing throughout Larimer County.As home values and rental demand remain strong across Northern Colorado, investors are increasingly exploring Fort Collins rental property financing and investment property refinance options to optimize their portfolios and generate long-term passive income.According to Ruedy, DSCR mortgage financing has become one of the fastest-growing loan programs for real estate investors, short-term rental property owners, and self-employed borrowers who may not qualify under traditional mortgage guidelines.“Investors are looking for financing solutions that allow them to move quickly on opportunities,” Ruedy says. “DSCR loans provide a flexible structure that allows investors to refinance rental properties, access equity, consolidate debt, and expand their portfolios without the traditional income documentation requirements.”About Jason Ruedy — The Home Loan ArrangerJason Ruedy, known nationally as “The Home Loan Arranger,” is a Colorado-based mortgage professional with more than 30 years of experience in residential mortgage lending, investment property financing, and mortgage refinancing. Ruedy consistently ranks among the top mortgage originators in the United States and specializes in helping homeowners and real estate investors develop mortgage strategies designed to maximize financial opportunity.Through The Home Loan Arranger, Ruedy offers a variety of mortgage solutions including:• Fort Collins investment property loans• Cash-out refinance mortgage options• Residential home purchase loansReal estate investors interested in learning more about DSCR loans, rental property financing, or investment property refinancing in Fort Collins are encouraged to contact The Home Loan Arranger directly.For more information visit:

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