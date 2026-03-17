New Report from Toronto Naturopath Dr. JJ Explores Natural Strategies for Preventing Sports Injuries

New report outlines naturopathic strategies, including stretching, training awareness, and nutrition, to help athletes prevent injuries and stay active.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published report from Dr. JJ Dugoua, ND , offers athletes and active individuals a fresh perspective on sports injury prevention, emphasizing practical lifestyle strategies and natural health approaches. The report explores how thoughtful preparation, proper training habits, and targeted nutritional support can help reduce the likelihood of common sports-related injuries.Sports injuries affect people at every level of activity, from competitive athletes to weekend fitness enthusiasts. While some injuries are unavoidable, many occur when the body is pushed beyond its limits without adequate preparation or recovery.According to the report, injury prevention begins with a deeper awareness of how the body responds to physical stress and how small adjustments to training routines can make a meaningful difference.The guide introduces readers to a naturopathic framework for staying active safely. Rather than focusing solely on treatment after injuries occur, the report emphasizes prevention through supportive habits that improve resilience and recovery.One foundational concept highlighted in the report is the distinction between warming up and stretching, two practices that are often confused but serve different purposes. Warming up increases circulation and prepares the body for exertion, while stretching lengthens muscles and may help improve flexibility and recovery when done appropriately.Another major theme explored in the report is the importance of understanding personal limits when engaging in strenuous exercise. Many injuries occur when individuals dramatically increase their training intensity after periods of inactivity. Gradually building endurance and strength over time can reduce strain on muscles and joints and help prevent overuse injuries.Proper equipment also plays a significant role in injury prevention. Footwear, cycling setup, and other gear should be properly fitted and suited to the athlete’s body mechanics and activity type. Ill-fitting equipment can increase stress on joints and soft tissues, raising the likelihood of injury during repetitive movements.Nutrition and supplementation are also discussed as part of a holistic injury-prevention plan. The report notes that certain nutrients may support muscle recovery and joint health. For example, magnesium may help with muscle spasms, while glucosamine can support joint lubrication, and topical arnica is commonly used for bruises or stiffness associated with physical activity.Dr. JJ, who holds a PhD in pharmaceutical sciences in addition to his doctor of naturopathy degree , wrote the report after seeing many patients experience preventable injuries during intense training periods or endurance events.“Sports injuries happen, and sometimes you can’t avoid them, but at other times, you definitely can,” Dr. Dugoua explains in the report.By combining conventional sports medicine principles with naturopathic insights, the report encourages athletes to view prevention as a continuous process rather than a single step before exercise. Preparation, awareness, and recovery all contribute to maintaining long-term athletic performance.The report is designed to be accessible to a wide range of readers. Both high-performance athletes and those just seeking to stay active and healthy will benefit. It also encourages athletes to consult healthcare professionals when planning training routines, particularly when beginning a new sport or preparing for a demanding event.The full report, “ A Naturopathic Approach to Preventing Sports Injuries ,” is now available online.

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