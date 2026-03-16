National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Welcomes Distinguished Physicist Dr. Jennifer L. Klay to Board of Trustees

Dr. Jennifer L. Klay

Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History and Chair of Nuclear Science Week

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Logo for the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Nuclear Museum appoints world-renowned nuclear physicist and educator to Board of Trustees.

I am excited to use my expertise in education and nuclear energy to support the expansion of exhibits and public engagement initiatives that will bring nuclear science to a wider audience.”
— Dr. Jennifer L. Klay
ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jennifer L. Klay to its Board of Trustees. Dr. Klay, a world-renowned nuclear physicist and educator, brings over two decades of expertise in fundamental research, academic leadership, and public advocacy to the museum’s Board of Trustees.

Dr. Klay currently serves as Professor and Chair of the Physics Department at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly), San Luis Obispo. Her distinguished career includes contributions to seven major experimental collaborations at six U.S. National Laboratories, as well as international research at CERN and the Max Planck Institute in Munich.

“The museum plays a vital role in preserving and interpreting the history of nuclear science and its profound impact on society,” said Dr. Klay. “I am excited to serve on the board and use my expertise in education and nuclear energy to support the thoughtful expansion of exhibits and public engagement initiatives that will bring nuclear science to a wider audience.”

In addition to her academic leadership, Dr. Klay has served for 17 years as Chair of the Executive Council for the NIFFTE Collaboration, a partnership between universities and national laboratories focused on precision measurements of fundamental nuclear reactions. Her commitment to the future of the field is evidenced by her mentorship of undergraduate researchers through programs funded by the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy.

Dr. Klay’s accolades include the 2025 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, awarded for her work with CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. She is also a co-founder of the Cal Poly "Nuclear is Clean Energy" (NiCE) Club and serves on the board of Mothers for Nuclear, where she works to advance evidence-based public understanding of nuclear energy.

“Dr. Klay’s deep technical knowledge and her passion for public outreach make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. “Her perspective will be instrumental as we continue to develop world-class exhibitions and educational programs that explore the complexities and contributions of nuclear science.”

Dr. Klay holds a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics and a Master’s degree from the University of California, Davis, and a Bachelor’s degree in Astrophysics from the University of California, Los Angeles. Her scholarly work includes extensive peer-reviewed publications and contributions to the Encyclopedia of Nuclear Energy.

Bernadette Robin
The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History
+1 505-245-2137
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The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History
+1 505-245-2137
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About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Located at 601 Eubank Blvd SE in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is the nation’s only congressionally chartered museum dedicated to preserving and presenting the story of the Atomic Age. Established in 1969 and designated a Smithsonian Affiliate, the museum offers a dynamic exploration of nuclear science—from its early development and pivotal moments in history to its modern-day applications in medicine, energy, and technology. Through a blend of permanent and rotating exhibits, the museum invites visitors of all ages to discover how nuclear science has shaped—and continues to shape—our world. From the pioneers of nuclear innovation to the peaceful uses of atomic energy, the museum brings science to life in a way that is both educational and inspiring. The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open daily 361 days a year.505-245-2137.

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