National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Welcomes Distinguished Physicist Dr. Jennifer L. Klay to Board of Trustees
Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History and Chair of Nuclear Science Week
Nuclear Museum appoints world-renowned nuclear physicist and educator to Board of Trustees.
Dr. Klay currently serves as Professor and Chair of the Physics Department at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly), San Luis Obispo. Her distinguished career includes contributions to seven major experimental collaborations at six U.S. National Laboratories, as well as international research at CERN and the Max Planck Institute in Munich.
“The museum plays a vital role in preserving and interpreting the history of nuclear science and its profound impact on society,” said Dr. Klay. “I am excited to serve on the board and use my expertise in education and nuclear energy to support the thoughtful expansion of exhibits and public engagement initiatives that will bring nuclear science to a wider audience.”
In addition to her academic leadership, Dr. Klay has served for 17 years as Chair of the Executive Council for the NIFFTE Collaboration, a partnership between universities and national laboratories focused on precision measurements of fundamental nuclear reactions. Her commitment to the future of the field is evidenced by her mentorship of undergraduate researchers through programs funded by the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy.
Dr. Klay’s accolades include the 2025 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, awarded for her work with CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. She is also a co-founder of the Cal Poly "Nuclear is Clean Energy" (NiCE) Club and serves on the board of Mothers for Nuclear, where she works to advance evidence-based public understanding of nuclear energy.
“Dr. Klay’s deep technical knowledge and her passion for public outreach make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. “Her perspective will be instrumental as we continue to develop world-class exhibitions and educational programs that explore the complexities and contributions of nuclear science.”
Dr. Klay holds a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics and a Master’s degree from the University of California, Davis, and a Bachelor’s degree in Astrophysics from the University of California, Los Angeles. Her scholarly work includes extensive peer-reviewed publications and contributions to the Encyclopedia of Nuclear Energy.
Bernadette Robin
The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History
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