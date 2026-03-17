Katy Nichole Hits No. 1 At Radio With ‘Have Your Way’ From Sophomore Album, Honest Conversations

Katy Nichole, Honest Conversations cover art. Katy Nichole is pictured on stage during Winter Jam 2026. (Photo credit: Carter Collins)

RIAA Platinum®-selling Artist Sings Her 4th #1 Song For Thousands Nightly As a Winter Jam 2026 Tour Headliner; Honest Conversations Headline Tour Begins Apr. 18

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIAA Platinum-selling, Dove Award-winning Katy Nichole tops Mediabase radio charts for the fourth time with “Have Your Way” from her acclaimed Centricity Music sophomore album Honest Conversations. Singing straight from her heart, holding nothing back, the single is this artist’s prayerful song of surrender.Along with airplay on K-LOVE Radio Network, SiriusXM “The Message” and numerous radio outlets worldwide, “Have Your Way” is being heard by thousands nightly in dynamic, full band performances. Known for her joyful, energetic live concerts, Nichole leads the song along with her hits, new music and fan favorites as a featured headliner on Christian music’s biggest arena tour, Winter Jam 2026 , which runs through March 29.Following Winter Jam, Nichole launches her “Honest Conversations Spring Tour 2026.” The 10-city tour begins April 18 in Montgomery, AL and features special guest Claire Leslie. Tickets are selling fast and are available now through https://KatyNichole.com/ . The full itinerary includes:Apr 18 Sat Montgomery, AL; Davis Theatre for the Performing ArtsApr 19 Sun Chattanooga, TN; Robert Kirk Walker TheatreApr 20 Mon Augusta, GA; Miller TheaterApr 25 Sat Washington, IL; Five Points Event Center (Leslie not at this event)Apr 26 Sun Dubuque, IA; Five Flags CenterApr 27 Mon Wausau, WI; Grand TheaterApr 30 Thu Columbus, OH; KEMBA Live!May 1 Fri Prestonsburg, KY; Mountain Arts CenterMay 2 Sat North Charleston, SC; Lightsey ChapelMay 3 Sun Morgantown, WV; Metropolitan TheatreLike what audiences are experiencing live in concert, Nichole’s thoughts and emotions flow freely without filter on her 12-song Honest Conversations as she fearlessly grapples with her insecurities, stares down anxiety and shares her dreams out loud. This honesty has consistently struck a chord with music fans worldwide, cementing her as a phenomenon with hundreds of millions of streams, major awards, six Top 5 radio hits and wide critical praise.For all the latest Katy Nichole music news, tour dates and more information, go to:TikTok (831K followers, 10M likes): https://www.tiktok.com/@katynichole_ Instagram (395K followers): https://www.instagram.com/katynicholemusic YouTube (486K subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/KatyNichole Facebook (340K followers): https://www.facebook.com/katynicholemusic/ About Katy Nichole:Katy Nichole launched into the international music scene with her debut album in 2023, Jesus Changed My Life, which featured the No. 1 radio hits: RIAA Platinum“In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” Recording Academy-highlighted “Hold On” and “God Is In This Story.” She also received an American Music Award nomination, was named the Gospel Music Association’s New Artist of the Year (2023) and received a K-LOVE Fan Award. She was further named a Billboard Chartbreaker and performed twice on the Grand Ole Opry. The debut success and ensuing Deluxe album featuring hit single, “My God Can (feat. Naomi Raine),” all led to K-LOVE Radio Network tours, performing for hundreds-of-thousands of music fans on Winter Jam ’24 and ‘26, two Universal Studio’s Rock The Universe appearances and traveling coast-to-coast with artists like Chris Tomlin, Casting Crowns, Jeremy Camp, Matthew West, Tauren Wells, CAIN and more. Her remarkable journey continues following the release of Honest Conversations, which sparked radio’s No. 1, “Have Your Way,” and Top 5 hit, “When I Fall.”About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Rachel Purcell, The Choir Room, and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ # # #ATTN Media: For Katy Nichole photos and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/KatyNichole-Press For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

Katy Nichole - "Have Your Way" (Official Music Video)

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