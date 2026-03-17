Credera Releases New E-Book on Accelerating Insights in the 'Age of Impatience'

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credera, a global consulting firm specializing in strategy, transformation, data, and technology, today announced the release of its new e-book, “ The Age of Impatience: Why Speed Matters More Than Ever .” It explores how changing consumer expectations and increasingly complex marketing technology environments are reshaping how organizations generate and act on insights.The e-book examines how businesses are operating in what Credera describes as an “ impatience economy ,” where customers expect rapid, relevant responses across digital channels. Research cited in the publication notes that a growing share of consumers prefer quick solutions and real-time experiences, creating pressure on organizations to reduce delays between data collection, analysis, and action.According to the report, many marketing teams now manage dozens of data and technology tools, each generating separate streams of information. This fragmentation can slow decision-making and limit organizations’ ability to respond to emerging customer signals or market opportunities in real time.The e-book outlines the operational and technical challenges that contribute to these delays, including siloed data environments, manual data preparation processes, and legacy architectures designed for batch reporting rather than real-time insight generation. It also explores how organizations can shift toward event-driven data architectures that allow customer signals — such as website activity, email engagement, and purchases — to trigger updates and analytics workflows as they occur.In addition to examining the impact of slow data cycles on revenue, customer engagement, and trust, the publication highlights approaches organizations can take to modernize their marketing data ecosystems. This includes implementing data architectures designed to unify behavioral, transactional, and contextual data while accelerating how insights are delivered to activation platforms across the marketing stack.The e-book also introduces Credera’s Marketing Data & Analytics Foundation , a cloud-agnostic data operations layer designed to ingest, transform, and unify data from multiple sources before delivering enriched data to platforms used for analytics, personalization, and campaign activation. The architecture enables organizations to shift from traditional batch-based processes toward real-time marketing and analytics capabilities.The publication further outlines a phased framework for implementing modern data operations, including stages focused on defining business objectives, assessing existing data environments, designing technical architecture, implementing real-time capabilities, and continuously optimizing performance over time.“The Age of Impatience: Why Speed Matters More Than Ever” is now available for download on the Credera website.About CrederaCredera is a global consulting firm that helps organizations accelerate growth by modernizing digital platforms, data infrastructure, and marketing operations. The firm works with enterprises to design scalable systems that connect technology, creative production, and customer engagement.

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