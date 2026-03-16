Sedona Healer & Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Master Nick Eagle Achieves Rare Feat

Master Nick Eagle Drying a Sheet in Sedona Mountains Master Nick Eagle Drying a Sheet in Sedona Mountains 2

Dries Wet Sheet in Freezing Temperatures Using Body Heat Alone

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful demonstration, Master Nick Eagle—a renowned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, world champion, and mystic philosopher—ventured into the freezing mountains of Sedona, Arizona, last winter to complete an extraordinary challenge: drying a soaked sheet wrapped around his bare body solely through generated internal heat.Rooted in ancient Tibetan Tummo (inner fire) traditions—a practice said to be completed by only a handful of people worldwide—Master Nick Eagle accomplished this without any formal instruction, teacher guidance, or even viewing videos of Tibetan monks. He deliberately avoided external influences to ensure the feat emerged purely from connection and his own intuition.This achievement echoes the cold endurance of Wim Hof, who holds over 20 world records, including a nearly 2-hour full-body ice immersion. However, Wim Hof has not publicly demonstrated the specific wet-sheet-drying challenge in freezing conditions.The day before the attempt, Master Nick Eagle announced his plan on social media—despite never having tried it before—and proceeded into a remote area without cell service. He was certain he could because he had generated this heat in cold plant medicine ceremonies—sitting comfortably shirtless as others bundled up and huddled together. He strongly cautioned others: "No one should ever attempt this if they are not certain that they can."During the accompanying meditation, spiritual forces anointed him with the title "Master," inspiring him to embrace the name, Master Nick Eagle. This moment aligns with his self-initiated Kundalini awakenings, experienced without the guidance of teachers or structured training. He attributes his success to a reward for his self-discipline, taking immaculate care of himself, seeking truth, and leaving behind fear—he offers his life's work, the "Enlightenment Protocol," to all for free.An assistant joined him to document the demonstration. Video footage is now available on the Kundalini Awakenings page of his website: www.masternickeagle.com/kundalini-awakenings Master Nick Eagle performed this feat out the back gate of his awakening sanctuary, Eagle Vortex—at Bear Mountain in one of Sedona's powerful vortex energy fields. This sacred site, close to the Bear Mountain Trailhead, serves as his healing sanctuary and retreat center.He now warmly invites those ready for deep transformation to join him at the Eagle Vortex Awakening Sanctuary for Sedona healing experiences. Offerings include private retreats, one-on-one spiritual guidance, Kundalini activations, energy healing, meditation, guided hikes (such as to Bear Mountain Peak or Eagle Peak), breathwork, Reiki, and holistic protocols—including confidence-building BJJ & self-defense training and fear tests—for awakening and superpower development. The sanctuary is a dedicated space for warriors seeking peace, profound healing, and higher consciousness in Sedona's high-vibrational lands.For more information, to view the footage, book a stay, request a session, or explore his Enlightenment Protocol, Awakening Sessions, Mastery Portal, books/guides, and more, visit masternickeagle.com Contact for press, podcasts and interviews:Mandy Hawk, student of Master Nick Eagleeagleawakenme@gmail.comMaster Nick Eagle is a Sedona spiritual healer, Kundalini awakening guide, certified yoga teacher, Reiki master, Philosophy PhD holder, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt/world champion. He is dedicated to self-reliant transformation through unguided awakenings, extreme mind-body demonstrations, martial arts discipline, and immersive healing experiences. His Eagle Vortex Awakening Sanctuary offers a unique sanctuary for those on the path to enlightenment, inner mastery, and warrior-level confidence.

Master Nick Eagle 🦅 Dries Wet Sheet On Bare Body ❄️🌀 In Freezing 🌡: Part 1

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