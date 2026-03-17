BCD and EyeOTmonitor Announce Strategic Partnership Ahead of ISC West 2026

BCD and EyeOTmonitor announce strategic partnership at ISC West 2026 to deliver real-time visibility across video surveillance infrastructure.

BCD and EyeOTmonitor announce a strategic partnership delivering real-time visibility across modern video surveillance infrastructure at ISC West 2026.

Security teams need more than device monitoring. They need clear visibility into how their video infrastructure is performing so issues can be detected and resolved before they impact operations.” — Kirill Sokolinsky, COO & CPO, EyeOTmonitor

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At ISC West 2026, BCD and EyeOTmonitor announced a strategic partnership that delivers real-time, end-to-end visibility across modern video surveillance infrastructure by combining validated infrastructure with operational intelligence.

The partnership gives security integrators and end users a single operational view across cameras, servers, storage, network performance, and video management systems (VMS), helping eliminate the blind spots that lead to missed footage, degraded performance, and unnecessary service calls.

The Problem No One Sees Coming

Surveillance systems rarely fail all at once. A camera slowly drifts out of focus. Storage performance quietly degrades. A server throttles under load. Network congestion reduces video quality. By the time someone notices, the footage that was needed may already be lost. The joint BCD and EyeOTmonitor solution closes that gap before it becomes a liability.

Infrastructure Meets Intelligence

BCD’s purpose-built video servers and storage platforms are trusted globally for enterprise-grade deployments. EyeOTmonitor adds a real-time digital twin of the physical security infrastructure and edge network, delivering continuous visibility into:

- Server performance and resource utilization - identify bottlenecks before they impact video

- Camera health and connectivity - detect outages and misconfigurations quickly

- Image integrity via ImageAssure - surface blur, obstruction, glare, and scene drift automatically

- Network performance and bandwidth dependencies - understand what is affecting video quality and why

- VMS integrations and system alignment - ensure the entire video stack is operating as intended

By correlating infrastructure health with image quality and device dependencies, the combined solution enables faster diagnosis, guided remediation, fewer truck rolls, and improved operational accountability. Together, the companies are redefining how security teams measure, validate, and maintain the performance of large-scale video surveillance systems.

“Purpose-built infrastructure is the foundation of any high-performance video environment, but performance has to be provable, not assumed,” said Daniel Gewargis, Chief Technology Officer at BCD. “EyeOTmonitor gives our customers the visibility to continuously validate system performance and protect their investment.”

“Security teams need more than device monitoring. They need clarity,” said Kirill Sokolinsky, COO/CPO at EyeOTmonitor. “By combining BCD’s validated hardware platforms with topology mapping, autodiscovery, and image health monitoring, we’re delivering infrastructure intelligence aligned directly to video outcomes.”

Built for Enterprise. Ready at Scale

The integrated solution is designed for enterprise and multi-site deployments where operational continuity, evidentiary integrity, and reduced service costs are critical.

EyeOTmonitor automatically discovers devices across the network and generates an interactive topology map within minutes, giving teams visibility into device relationships, connectivity, and bandwidth dependencies. Its ImageAssure capability captures scheduled snapshots from RTSP streams to identify slow image degradation long before it impacts investigations.

Paired with BCD infrastructure, the result is a hardened, continuously monitored video environment from edge camera to core server.

See It Live at ISC West 2026

Attendees can experience the joint solution on the show floor:

EyeOTmonitor - Booth #35088

BCD - Meeting Room Bellini 2002

Live demonstrations will showcase infrastructure performance visibility, automated topology mapping, and image health analytics running on validated BCD hardware.

About BCD

BCD is a global provider of purpose-built, validated video infrastructure platforms designed for enterprise physical security deployments. For more than 25 years, BCD has partnered with integrators, OEMs, and technology leaders to engineer high-performance server and storage solutions optimized for video management, AI analytics, and edge workloads. Every platform is built on rigorously tested architectures to ensure predictable performance, scalability, and lifecycle reliability. From design and validation to configuration, deployment, and support, BCD delivers infrastructure organizations can deploy with confidence and operate for years to come.

About EyeOTmonitor

EyeOTmonitor is a cloud-based software solution that provides real-time visibility into the health and performance of physical security infrastructure. The platform automatically discovers devices across networks and creates an interactive digital twin of cameras, servers, switches, and video management systems. By combining device health monitoring, AI-powered image analytics, and automated topology mapping, EyeOTmonitor helps security teams, system integrators, and service providers detect issues faster, reduce truck rolls, and maintain reliable video coverage at scale.

EyeOTmonitor supports leading camera, VMS, and network manufacturers and is trusted by organizations to monitor and manage complex security environments.

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