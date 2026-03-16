6th Annual Therapeutic and Applied Geek and Gaming Summit for Helping Professionals

TAGGS logo with 2026 dates

Geek Therapy returns for the 6th annual Therapeutic and Applied Geek and Gaming Summit (TAGGS) April 16-19, 2026!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What can pirate flags from One Piece, superhero resistance stories, and tabletop role-playing games teach us about hope, identity, and mental health? Well, buckle up because the sixth annual Therapeutic and Applied Geek and Gaming Summit (TAGGS) returns virtually April 16–19, 2026, to explore exactly that.Hosted by Geek Therapy, TAGGS brings together clinicians, educators, researchers, and creators who use games, media, and fandom as tools for connection, learning, and healing.This year’s theme, “Rebellion and Resistance: Finding Hope in Fandom,” focuses on how geek culture helps people process adversity and envision better futures. Over four days, presenters will explore how stories of rebellion and solidarity appear in therapeutic and educational work.The summit begins April 16 with a preview night featuring a personal story about how gaming helped someone cope with grief, followed by Geek Therapy Arcade, an interactive community event. The main conference then unfolds across two tracks: the Geek Track, exploring film, television, comics, and other pop culture media, and the Gaming Track, focused on the therapeutic and educational use of video and tabletop games.Sessions will explore topics such as tabletop role-playing games supporting neurodivergent university students, using comic characters like Magneto to discuss Jewish identity and resistance, and how video games can be used in narrative therapy to build resilience and perseverance.TAGGS also offers continuing education credits and a networking hour where attendees can connect with others working at the intersection of geek culture and the helping professions.For more information and to register, visit the TAGGS website: https://taggs.geektherapy.org/ About TAGGSThe Therapeutic and Applied Geek and Gaming Summit (TAGGS) is a live professional conference celebrating the world of helping professionals and educators who use Geek and Gaming culture in their work.Many of us have presented our work at professional and pop culture conferences around the world, and we thought it was time to have our own.Our inaugural theme in 2021 was "Community: Everyone Has a Seat at the Table," and we continue to welcome all paraprofessionals, educators, practitioners, students, game designers, and content creators to share their expertise and learn from each other.We acknowledge the wealth of professionals engaging in this work and the unique approaches they offer. It is vitally important to this emergent field to create an event promoting discussion and sharing of ideas to propel the field forward.TAGG Summits, like all professional conferences, have workshops from morning to afternoon… and like all gaming and pop culture conventions, we will be playing games and geeking out all night. (Please note: Geeking out is permitted and encouraged during the day.)TAGGS was created in 2021 as a collaboration between The Bodhana Group and Geek Therapy.About Geek TherapyGeek Therapy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that advocates for the effective and meaningful use of popular media in therapeutic, educational, and community practice. Having just celebrated our 15th anniversary, Geek Therapy provides education, training, and resources that help clinicians, educators, and community leaders better understand and connect with the communities they serve through the games, stories, and media that matter to them.Founded in 2011, Geek Therapy supports the growing field of Therapeutic and Applied Geek and Gaming Summit (TAGGs), which integrates video games, tabletop role-playing games, comics, anime, and other fandom media into professional practice.Geek Therapy has been approved by the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC) as an Approved Continuing Education Provider (ACEP No. 7507) and offers continuing education programs for professionals exploring the therapeutic and educational applications of geek culture.Learn more at: https://geektherapy.org/ For more information, visit https://geektherapy.org Point of Contact:Josué CardonaGeek Therapy Founder and Presidentjosue@geektherapy.orghello@geektherapy.orgPR:Winter Adairpr@geektherapy.orgwinter.adair@geektherapy.org

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