New Book Offers Candid Guidance and Financial Wisdom to Bridge the Generational Divide

The cover of Notes to My Children: Inspirational Quotes and Daily Guidance by Fidel Michael Owens, published by Spines.

Fidel Michael Owens' "Notes to My Children" provides parents with powerful conversation starters to instill accountability, resilience, and purpose.

NEW YORK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where meaningful family dialogue is often overshadowed by daily distractions, a newly released guide aims to spark crucial conversations. Published by Spines Notes to My Children : Inspirational Quotes and Daily Guidance by Fidel Michael Owens offers a collection of direct,empowering principles designed to help parents and youth navigate life's realities together.Drawing from a robust 25-plus year career in the banking and finance industry , alongside his firsthand experiences raising five children, Owens recognized a critical gap in family dynamics.He observed that parents frequently talk to their children rather than with them. Born out of a profound desire to shift this paradigm, the book serves as an essential, practical toolkit to serve as conversation starters in the home.Owens’ own journey heavily influences the text. During his youth in New York , he learned to overcome various environmental obstacles before discovering the motivational writings of figures like Tony Robbins and Les Brown as a 16-year-old. Understanding the transformative power of positive reinforcement and self-worth , Owens crafted this book to ensure young people receive the guidance he had to seek out on his own.The manuscript’s short, punchy notes act as precursors to deeper, more meaningful conversations. They tackle essential life themes—from financial responsibility and personal integrity to navigating failure and understanding the value of hard work. While Owens notes that some of the guidance offers a very direct and realistic perspective, the content is deeply rooted in the realities of the family dynamic and a genuine desire to see the next generation thrive.The Highlights● Fostering Accountability: Encourages readers to own their decisions and embrace failure as a stepping stone to success.● Bridging the Communication Gap: Designed specifically to be used as a precursor to conversations between parents and children.● Real-World Wisdom: Melds decades of financial industry experience with the practical realities of parenting.● Motivational Roots: Inspired by the author's personal journey of finding self-worth through positive reinforcement.Author Insight"It is my hope and endeavor that as a result of reading and communicating the notes in this book to your children that everyone will be enriched with positive and reinforceable principles to serve as conversation starters in the home," says Owens. "A reminder to children that they are not navigating this thing called life alone without support and guidance."About the AuthorFidel Michael Owens was born and raised in Suffern, New York. With over 25 years of experience in the banking and finance industry , he is a dedicated husband of over 21 years and the father of five children. His early exposure to motivational literature profoundly shaped his worldview , inspiring him to write this book to pass on vital lessons of self-worth and accountability.Book Details● Title: Notes to My Children: Inspirational Quotes and Daily Guidance● Author: Fidel Michael Owens● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 979-8-90001-369-5● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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