Hawkefest Returns to the Santa Monica Pier with a Renaissance-Themed Experience for Founders, CMOs, and Brand Builders

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawke Media today announced the return of Hawkefest, its flagship marketing and business event, set to take place at the iconic Santa Monica Pier.This year’s event will feature a Renaissance theme, transforming the venue into an immersive setting inspired by reinvention, creativity, and the spirit of discovery that defined the historic Renaissance era, with themed entertainment, immersive activations, and interactive experiences throughout the Santa Monica Pier.Reflecting the theme, Hawkefest 2026 will explore how brands and leaders can reinvent their strategies during a period of rapid change driven by AI, evolving consumer behavior, and emerging technologies.Hosted by Hawke Media, Hawkefest has grown into one of the most distinctive gatherings in marketing and entrepreneurship. The conference has been recognized by Forbes as the “ top business conference leaders should attend. Hawkefest is the “anti-conference” built for founders, CMOs, and operators who are tired of generic panels and surface-level networking. Set against the backdrop of the Santa Monica Pier, Hawkefest blends high-level programming with entertainment, immersive experiences, and unexpected moments that encourage attendees to connect, exchange ideas, and enjoy the experience.“We started Hawkefest in 2017 to create the kind of event we always wished existed,” said Erik Huberman , Founder and CEO of Hawke Media. “We’re creating an unforgettable experience where founders and operators can step away from the day-to-day, have real conversations, learn from each other, and genuinely have a great time.”Last year’s Hawkefest, hosted at The Penmar in Venice, welcomed over 800 attendees, including growth-stage founders, leaders from mid-market challenger brands, enterprise executives, senior marketing leaders, and members of the media and press.Previous editions of Hawkefest have featured immersive themes and unique venues, including “Hawke Island” at The Penmar, “Wild West” at the Barker Hangar, and “Magic” at the Houdini Estate, each designed to create a memorable environment for collaboration and learning.“Each year the energy and ideas that come out of Hawkefest are incredible,” Huberman added. “Hosting it on the Santa Monica Pier creates a setting that perfectly captures the spirit of Hawkefest.”Past Hawkefest speakers have included influential leaders across business, technology, and culture, including Kevin Demoff, President of the Los Angeles Rams, Spencer Rascoff, CEO of Match Group, and Anthony Anderson, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated Actor and Co-Founder of AC Barbeque.The event has also brought together leaders from some of today’s most recognizable brands, including MeUndies, Murad, The Getty, Caliwater, Alfred Coffee, AG Jeans, Manscaped, Casetify, and Herbalife, with support from partners and sponsors such as Shopify, Klaviyo, J.P. Morgan, Amazon, Feedonomics, and Fermàt.With demand continuing to grow, the 2026 event will expand its footprint at the Santa Monica Pier, bringing together an even larger community of founders, executives, marketers, and operators. Tickets and additional information for Hawkefest 2026 can be found at: https://hawkemedia.rasa.fyi/event/hawkefest-2026 About Hawke MediaAs the top performance marketing agency in the USA, Hawke Media is dedicated to delivering bespoke, data-driven, and performance-centric solutions to help launch, scale, and revitalize businesses. As Your Outsourced CMO, Hawke Media provides CMO-level expertise to brands of all sizes, creating customized strategies that align perfectly with each client’s unique needs.Since its inception, Hawke Media has helped 6,000 brands grow through tailored marketing strategies designed for businesses across all sectors and revenue models. Portfolio includes work with world-class brands such as Red Bull, Funko, Barstool Sports, K-Swiss, and Crocs, showcasing the breadth and impact of our expertise. With over a decade of experience, Hawke Media founded by Erik Huberman, distinguishes itself in the digital landscape. By harnessing the power of its proprietary AI-driven system, HawkeAI, the company effectively solidifies its reputation as both unique and forward-thinking. For more information, visit www.hawkemedia.com

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