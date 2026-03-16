11th Annual AI in Oil & Gas Conference to Convene in Houston in Three Weeks

AI in Oil & Gas Conference

The conference will host over 500 senior executives, technical innovators, and operational leaders to engage in networking and deep-dive technical sessions.

For over a decade, this conference has served as the heartbeat of digital transformation for the energy sector.” — Symon Rubens, CEO, Energy Conference Network

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the energy sector undergoes a rapid digital evolution, the 11th Annual AI in Oil & Gas Conference is set to return to the Hyatt Regency Houston West on April 8-9, 2026. With specialized Masterclasses scheduled for April 7 and 10, this premier event will gather the industry’s brightest minds to bridge the gap between cutting-edge data science and operational excellence.Organized by Energy Conference Network, the 2026 summit arrives at a pivotal moment. With global energy demand rising and the pressure for decarbonization mounting, Artificial Intelligence has transitioned from a "pilot project" to a core strategic necessity for upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.Where Strategy Meets ExecutionThe conference will host over 500+ senior executives, technical innovators, and operational leaders. Attendees will engage in high-level networking and deep-dive technical sessions designed to move AI from the laboratory to the oilfield."For over a decade, this conference has served as the heartbeat of digital transformation for the energy sector," said Symon Rubens, CEO of Energy Conference Network. "In 2026, we aren't just talking about the potential of AI, we are showcasing real-world deployments that are slashing downtime, optimizing production, and fundamentally changing the safety profile of energy operations. It is about the tangible ROI that happens when massive data meets human ingenuity."Distinguished Speaker LineupThe 2026 agenda features a powerhouse roster of industry trailblazers, including:• Kristine Swan, VP, Digital Strategy & Innovation, Phillips 66• Brent Railey, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Chevron Phillips• Meenakshi Mishra, Principal Data Scientist, ExxonMobil• Vamshidhar Dasyam, Lead Solution Architect, BPX Energy• Merajul Huq, Senior Manager, Logistics Center of Excellence, Chevron• Patrick "PJ" Janes, Senior Director, Operations Performance, Noble Corporation• Alloycious Oratile Sematle, Lead Digital Transformation Operations, Sasol• Upendra Pandey, Technology Leader, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.Registration & Early Bird SavingsIndustry professionals are encouraged to secure their seats early to take advantage of significant savings. The $400 early registration discount is set to expire this Friday, March 20.Event Highlights• April 7 & 10 (Masterclasses): Intensive, hands-on workshops focusing on the architecture of AI implementation and data governance.• April 8-9 (Main Conference): Two days of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and an exhibition floor featuring the latest in generative AI, predictive maintenance, and autonomous operations.• Networking Hub: Dedicated sessions to facilitate partnerships between established energy majors and the tech startups disrupting the status quo.Visit the website for more information on the full agenda final exhibition space , or to register . Media passes are available to editors and reporters only. Contact Kyle Cornish for more details.

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