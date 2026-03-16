Why Many People Feel More Tired in March: Mountain Peaks Family Practice Explains the Late-Winter Fatigue Effect

Seasonal shifts, sleep disruption, and early allergies often combine to drain energy as winter transitions to spring

When the clock changes, the body needs time to recalibrate. That adjustment often shows up as fatigue during the first part of spring.” — Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As daylight returns and spring approaches, many people expect to feel more energized. Yet physicians report that fatigue complaints often increase during March.

According to Mountain Peaks Family Practice, the seasonal transition between winter and spring commonly disrupts sleep patterns, triggers early allergies, and exposes the lingering physiological effects of winter.

“People assume that longer days should automatically mean more energy,” says Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. “But March is actually when we see a noticeable rise in fatigue. Sleep cycles shift with daylight saving time, early allergies begin circulating, and many people are still recovering from the slower rhythms of winter.”

Daylight Saving Time Plays a Role

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The annual shift to daylight saving time can disrupt circadian rhythms—the body’s internal clock responsible for regulating sleep, hormones, and daily energy levels.

Even a one-hour change can temporarily affect sleep quality and alertness. For some individuals, particularly those already experiencing sleep disruption, the adjustment period can last several weeks.

“Sleep patterns are delicate,” Dr. Durrans explains. “When the clock changes, the body needs time to recalibrate. That adjustment often shows up as fatigue during the first part of spring.”

Winter’s Effects Can Linger

Reduced sunlight exposure during winter months may contribute to lower vitamin D levels, while physical activity levels often decline during colder weather. These factors can combine to create a lag in energy levels as people attempt to return to more active spring routines.

“Winter has subtle effects on the body that don’t disappear the moment the weather warms,” Dr. Durrans says. “Many people start increasing activity in March before their bodies have fully reset.”

Early Allergies Can Also Contribute

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Seasonal allergens begin circulating along the Wasatch Front in early spring. Even mild allergic responses can cause inflammation that interferes with sleep quality and contributes to daytime fatigue.

Patients experiencing fatigue alongside mild congestion, sinus pressure, or itchy eyes may be experiencing early seasonal allergies.

When Fatigue Deserves Medical Attention

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While seasonal tiredness is common, persistent fatigue lasting several weeks may signal underlying issues such as iron deficiency, thyroid imbalance, vitamin deficiencies, sleep disorders, or lingering viral illness.

“If fatigue begins affecting daily life or doesn’t improve after a few weeks, it’s worth having a conversation with your physician,” Dr. Durrans says. “Often the underlying cause is straightforward and treatable once we identify it.”

Small Adjustments That Help Restore Energy

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Physicians recommend several strategies to help the body adapt during seasonal transitions:

- Maintaining consistent sleep schedules following daylight saving time

- Getting morning sunlight exposure

- Gradually increasing physical activity

- Staying well hydrated

- Managing early allergy symptoms

“These simple adjustments help the body realign with the longer days of spring,” Dr. Durrans says.

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

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Located in the heart of Utah Valley, Mountain Peaks Family Practice has become a cornerstone of community health by providing exceptional healthcare services for many years. From its modest beginnings, the practice has grown into a premier family healthcare provider, offering a comprehensive array of services tailored to meet the needs of individuals and families at all life stages.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice understands that excellent healthcare is built on a foundation of expertly trained and compassionate medical professionals. The team comprises dedicated medical professionals and support staff committed to delivering personalized care with professionalism and warmth. They pride themselves on creating an environment where patients feel valued and understood.

The services at Mountain Peaks Family Practice are designed to address a broad spectrum of medical needs, ensuring accessible and continuous care for the community. Whether it's preventive care, acute treatment, or chronic disease management, the goal is to offer solutions that promote long-term health and well-being.

Discover more about how the team is ready to serve you and your family by visiting http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

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