Climbing Back: From Coma to Calling Shares Helen Ify Konomas Extraordinary Journey From Clinical Death to Divine Purpose

Climbing Back: From Coma to Calling : A True Story of Survival, Sickle Cell, and Divine Purpose by Helen Ify Konoma

After being declared clinically dead at age ten, Konoma recounts her miraculous survival, battle with sickle cell, and faith that transformed pain into purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world searching for hope and resilience, Helen Ify Konoma delivers a powerful testament to survival and spiritual calling in her deeply moving memoir, Climbing Back: From Coma to Calling: A True Story of Survival, Sickle Cell, and Divine Purpose. More than a medical recovery story, Konoma’s narrative stands as a declaration of faith, perseverance, and the belief that life’s darkest moments can reveal divine intention.

At just ten years old, Konoma was declared clinically dead after falling into a coma caused by severe sickle cell complications. Doctors had exhausted their options. Classmates said their final goodbyes. Her family life.

Konoma’s inspiration for writing this memoir stems from a desire to encourage others who feel overwhelmed by adversity. Her message is clear and unwavering: pain does not disqualify you from purpose. Instead, it may be the very path that leads you toward it. Through her journey as a survivor, wife, mother, businesswoman, and believer, she demonstrates that resilience is not merely about enduring hardship, but about allowing faith to shape the outcome.

The book speaks directly to individuals battling chronic illness, families navigating medical uncertainty, and anyone questioning whether their suffering holds meaning. It is both a spiritual testimony and a practical reminder that setbacks do not define destiny. Konoma’s voice resonates with authenticity, offering comfort, courage, and a renewed perspective on what it means to rise again.

Helen Ify Konoma is an award-winning author and recipient of the 2025 International Impact Book Award, as well as a survivor, entrepreneur, and faith-driven leader whose life reflects perseverance and conviction. Her experiences across continents and cultures have shaped her into a passionate advocate for hope and purposeful living. With Climbing Back: From Coma to Calling, she invites readers to see their struggles through a different lens and to embrace the possibility that they, too, were meant to climb back.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/06aSfWWR

Readers who would like to learn more about Helen Konoma and her work, or get in touch directly, can visit her official website at https://helenkonoma.com

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