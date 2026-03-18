Dark Watch and Pangea Partner to Strengthen Financial Crime Intelligence Across Global Payments

Pangea and DW Press Release

Embedded threat intelligence and global payments infrastructure combine to help organizations detect trafficking networks, fraud, and illicit activity.

By partnering with Pangea, we’re bringing intelligence-grade insights directly into global financial infrastructure.” — Noel Thomas, CEO of Dark Watch

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dark Watch, a provider of embedded safety and threat intelligence technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Pangea, an AI-powered financial infrastructure platform for managing global currency flows and cross-border payments.

Through the partnership, Dark Watch’s intelligence platform will enhance Pangea’s ability to identify and monitor financial activity associated with illicit networks, including human trafficking operations, illicit massage businesses, and organized criminal enterprises that exploit digital payment ecosystems.

The integration brings Dark Watch’s intelligence layer directly into financial workflows used by organizations operating internationally—including nonprofits, ministries, and global institutions serving vulnerable communities.

Dark Watch’s technology analyzes signals from more than 1,400 intelligence sources across the open web, deep web, and proprietary datasets to identify risk indicators tied to over 450 million global profiles. Embedded into payment and compliance processes, this intelligence helps organizations identify high-risk actors, locations, and networks before transactions occur.

“Financial networks are increasingly on the front lines of detecting and preventing criminal activity,” said Noel Thomas, CEO of Dark Watch. “By partnering with Pangea, we’re bringing intelligence-grade insights directly into global financial infrastructure—helping organizations detect illicit activity earlier while protecting legitimate commerce and humanitarian work.”

Pangea provides infrastructure that helps organizations manage foreign exchange exposure and move funds across borders with greater transparency and governance. The platform is widely used by organizations operating in emerging and frontier markets, where compliance risks and fragmented financial systems can make safe financial operations difficult.

For nonprofits and ministries moving funds globally, the ability to prevent fraud, trafficking exposure, and other illicit activity is increasingly critical.

“Global organizations doing the most important work in the world — often serving vulnerable communities, youth, and those in need — deserve financial infrastructure that’s as safe as it is fast,” said Aeron Sullivan, CEO of Pangea. “Our clients can’t afford exposure to fraud, trafficking, or predatory actors, and frankly, neither can the people they serve. Partnering with Dark Watch means they can operate globally with confidence, with bad actors stopped before they ever gain access.”

The collaboration is expected to benefit financial institutions, fintech platforms, and nonprofit organizations seeking stronger visibility into criminal networks that increasingly operate through legitimate financial channels.

Together, Dark Watch and Pangea aim to equip global organizations with tools to identify risk earlier, strengthen compliance programs, and contribute to broader international efforts to combat human trafficking, organized crime, and financial exploitation.

About Dark Watch

Dark Watch delivers an enterprise safety intelligence platform designed to help organizations proactively identify high-risk individuals and networks. The platform leverages advanced AI and proprietary deep web intelligence, analyzing more than 450 million profiles in real time to detect emerging threats tied to organized crime, trafficking networks, and other illicit activity.

About Pangea

Pangea provides infrastructure for managing global currency flows and cross-border payments, with a focus on organizations operating in emerging and frontier markets. Its platform helps nonprofits, ministries, and global businesses manage foreign exchange risk, execute international payments, and maintain strong governance and compliance when moving funds across complex financial corridors.

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