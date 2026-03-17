Esomar announces the programme for its Asia Pacific 2026 conference in Tokyo

Asia Pacific 2026 | Beyond Balance

The three-day event, 27–29 May 2026, features global brands, AI in practice and standout networking designed to spark collaboration and real-world action

Asia Pacific 2026 is designed for teams who need to move faster without losing trust, quality or context and to do it alongside a community they can learn from.” — Rhiannon Bryant, Chief Services Officer, Esomar

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global community for data, research and insights, today announced the programme for its Asia Pacific 2026 | Beyond Balance conference, taking place 27–29 May 2026 at the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba in Tokyo. The in-person conference brings together nearly 60 speakers from across Asia-Pacific and beyond, with sessions featuring leading brands including PepsiCo, Colgate, The Coca-Cola Company, Heineken, Mondelez International, Reckitt, Google and 7‑Eleven.

With networking built into the experience, Asia Pacific 2026 is designed to help delegates connect with peers, speakers and partners throughout the programme, from curated networking breaks and meetups to an evening reception and closing drinks, creating time and space to exchange ideas, build relationships and turn insights into action.

The theme, Beyond Balance, reflects a shift in how insight teams work today, moving past old trade-offs such as speed and rigour, innovation and trust and global scale and local nuance. Across three days, delegates will hear practical case studies, hands-on learning and perspective from senior client-side and agency leaders on how research is evolving in an AI-powered environment.

“Asia Pacific 2026 is designed for teams who need to move faster without losing trust, quality or context and to do it alongside a community they can learn from,” said Rhiannon Bryant, Chief Services Officer, Esomar. “The programme combines practical, real-world work from major brands with plenty of time to meet the people behind it, compare notes and build partnerships that last beyond Tokyo.”

Programme highlights include:

• Networking woven through the programme, including structured breaks, meetups, an evening reception and closing drinks

• AI with accountability, including governance, adoption and impact measurement in modern insight teams.

• Culture and meaning at scale, with sessions on language, fandom, youth culture and the limits of automated interpretation.

• Innovation and growth in practice, including rapid concept testing linked to commercial outcomes and new approaches to flavour and product development.

• Research quality and industry collaboration, including perspectives on safeguarding participant experience and long-term data integrity.

• Sustainability and social impact, exploring how insights can translate into behaviour change and measurable outcomes.

Registration is now open. For programme details and tickets, visit: https://esomar.org/events/asia-pacific-2026-tokyo

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global hub for research, insights and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

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