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Grow, Enjoy, Let Go: A Guilt-Free Approach to Summer-Flowering Bulbs

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer-flowering bulbs bring vibrant color, bold foliage, and striking texture to gardens and containers. However, many gardeners hesitate to plant them because they believe the bulbs must be dug up and stored indoors before winter. This process, known as lifting, is often recommended when bulbs are grown as perennials intended to return year after year. For busy gardeners, beginners, and those with limited space, lifting bulbs can seem time-consuming or impractical. Flowerbulb.eu encourages a simpler approach: grow summer-flowering bulbs for one season of enjoyment, much like annual flowers. Because many bulbs are affordably priced, gardeners can plant them in spring, enjoy their spectacular summer display, and replace them the following year if desired. This approach makes colorful gardening accessible without the added responsibility of winter storage.Many popular summer bulbs originate from tropical or subtropical regions and are not winter-hardy in colder climates. While lifting remains an option for gardeners who want to save bulbs for the following year, others may prefer to enjoy them for a single season and replant fresh bulbs the next spring.Some summer bulbs are naturally more cold tolerant than others. Lilies are generally hardy in USDA Zones 4–9 and can remain in the ground year-round in many regions. Certain varieties of gladiolus and Crocosmia may also tolerate colder winters depending on the cultivar and local conditions. Gardeners are encouraged to check plant labels or product information for winter hardiness details specific to their region.Growing summer-flowering bulbs as seasonal highlights can be especially appealing for small spaces such as patios, balconies, and container gardens. Plant them in spring for vibrant summer color, then clear containers or beds in fall to prepare for the next season.Popular Summer Bulbs Often Grown for Seasonal ColorDahliasDahlias offer an impressive range of flower forms and colors, from small pompon types to large “dinner-plate” blooms. Many varieties grow well in containers, and their long stems make excellent cut flowers for arrangements. In colder regions, dahlias are often lifted and stored for winter or replanted each spring.Calla LiliesCalla lilies bring a sleek, architectural look to patios and small gardens. They grow well in containers and are frequently used to decorate entryways, decks, and outdoor living areas. Available in a wide range of colors, calla lilies are commonly grown as seasonal plants in colder climates.Canna LiliesCanna lilies are known for their bold foliage and vibrant tropical flowers. These fast-growing plants thrive in warm summer conditions and create a dramatic focal point in beds or large containers. In cooler regions, many gardeners grow cannas as seasonal plants and replant each year.Flowerbulb.eu encourages gardeners to choose the approach that best fits their lifestyle. Whether bulbs are saved for the next season or simply enjoyed for one summer, the goal is to make gardening flexible, accessible, and enjoyable. For more information and inspiration, visit Flowerbulb.eu. Royal Anthos is a Dutch trade organization that represents the trade companies in flower bulbs and nursery stock products worldwide. For more information, visit www.anthos.org Flowerbulb.eu is a promotional agency for the flower bulb sector. Their goal is to educate and inspire new and experienced gardeners. They do not sell flower bulbs; they encourage consumers to visit their local retailer. High-resolution images are available royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs.com as the source. Visit www.flowerbulb.eu for more information. Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. Its annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit www.gardenmediagroup.com for more information.Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

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