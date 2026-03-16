Dog Fences That Stop Digging and Jumping: Louisiana Fence Experts Explain What Works

A professionally installed wood privacy fence designed to prevent dogs from digging under or jumping over the fence line.

Louisiana homeowners are learning how proper fence design can prevent dogs from digging under or jumping over backyard fences.

The right fence design can stop dogs from digging under or jumping over backyard fences, giving homeowners peace of mind and pets a safe place to play.” — Tony, Owner of Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works

MANDEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many homeowners, a backyard fence is meant to provide both privacy and safety for their pets. However, some dogs quickly turn a standard fence into a challenge by digging underneath it, jumping over it, or even climbing it.

Across Southeast Louisiana, pet owners are increasingly searching for reliable fencing solutions that actually keep dogs safely contained. According to fencing professionals at Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works, the key is designing the fence with dog behavior in mind rather than simply installing a basic perimeter barrier.

Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works, a Covington-based fencing contractor has installed fences for homeowners across Covington, Mandeville, Slidell, Hammond, and Southeast Louisiana for more than 30 years. Tony has helped thousands of homeowners solve pet containment issues by building fences specifically designed to stop digging, climbing, and jumping.

“Dogs don’t escape because they dislike the yard,” said Tony, owner of Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works. “They escape because something about the fence design allows it. When the fence is designed correctly, those problems usually disappear.”

Best Fence for Dogs That Dig or Jump

Homeowners frequently ask what type of fence works best for dogs that escape yards.

The most effective fences for dogs that dig or jump typically include:

• Fences at least six feet tall

• Solid panels that prevent climbing footholds

• Reinforced bases to stop digging

• Durable materials designed for outdoor conditions

Wood privacy fences, vinyl fencing, and properly designed iron fencing are among the most reliable options when combined with ground reinforcement and secure gates.

Homeowners can learn more about these solutions in the guide Best fence for dogs that dig or jump:

https://tonysfencingandiron.com/best-fence-for-dogs-that-dig-or-jump/

Why Dogs Dig Under Fences

Digging is one of the most common escape behaviors in dogs. Some breeds naturally dig, while others start digging because they see movement outside the yard or smell animals nearby.

In Louisiana, soil conditions can make digging easier. Frequent rainfall and softer soil allow dogs to tunnel under fences if the base is not reinforced.

To prevent this, fencing professionals often recommend installing barriers beneath the fence line such as buried wire mesh, extended fence panels, or concrete edging.

These reinforcements prevent dogs from getting underneath the fence without changing the appearance of the yard.

Why Dogs Jump or Climb Fences

Another common escape problem occurs when dogs jump or climb over fences.

Many backyard fences are only four feet tall, which may define property lines but often fails to contain active dogs. Athletic breeds like Huskies, Shepherds, and Labradors can easily jump shorter fences.

Dogs may also climb fences that include horizontal rails or decorative elements that act like steps.

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can jump surprisingly high when motivated by excitement or curiosity. Taller fences and smooth surfaces significantly reduce climbing attempts.

More information about canine behavior can be found through the American Kennel Club:

https://www.akc.org/expert-advice/training/why-dogs-dig/

Best Fence Materials for Dogs That Escape

Choosing the right fence material is just as important as choosing the correct height.

Wood Privacy Fences

Wood privacy fences remain one of the most effective options for dogs that dig or jump. Solid panels block outside distractions that often trigger chasing behavior.

They also provide a smooth interior surface that makes climbing difficult.

Vinyl Fencing

Vinyl fencing offers similar containment advantages while requiring less maintenance. Its smooth surface prevents climbing and it performs well in Louisiana’s humid climate.

Iron Fencing with Narrow Pickets

Ornamental iron fencing can also work well for dog containment when designed properly. Narrow picket spacing prevents dogs from squeezing through while still allowing visibility and airflow.

Reinforcing the Fence Line

Even a tall fence may fail if the ground line is not secure.

Professional fence installers often reinforce the base using:

• Buried wire mesh

• Underground fence extensions

• Concrete curbing along the fence line

These solutions prevent tunneling and help maintain long-term fence stability.

Why Professional Fence Installation Matters

Many pet escape problems occur because fences are installed without considering animal behavior.

Professional fence installers evaluate several important factors before recommending a design:

• Dog size and breed

• Digging or jumping habits

• Soil conditions and yard layout

• Gate security and spacing

Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works has spent more than three decades helping homeowners across Southeast Louisiana design fences that keep pets safely contained while improving the appearance and value of their properties.

A Safer Backyard for Pets and Families

Dogs are part of the family for many homeowners. A properly designed fence allows pets to enjoy the outdoors safely without the risk of escaping.

With the right materials, proper height, and reinforced ground lines, a backyard fence can provide long-term peace of mind.

Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works works closely with homeowners throughout Covington and Southeast Louisiana to design fences that are durable, functional, and built to last.

Fence Design for Louisiana Soil and Climate

Homeowners in Southeast Louisiana face unique fencing challenges due to the region’s climate and soil conditions. Heavy rainfall, humidity, and shifting clay or sandy soils can affect how fences perform over time.

Fences designed for pet containment must also withstand these environmental factors. Posts must be set properly to prevent movement in soft soil, and materials should resist moisture, rot, and corrosion caused by Louisiana’s humid climate.

Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works builds fences specifically designed for the conditions found across Covington, Mandeville, Slidell, Hammond, and surrounding St. Tammany Parish communities.

By using pressure-treated lumber, corrosion-resistant hardware, and reinforced fence bases, the company ensures fences remain secure for pets and durable for homeowners.

Local expertise plays a major role in successful fence installation, especially when addressing common issues such as digging dogs, uneven ground, and drainage patterns that can weaken standard fence designs.

Quick Answers: Dog Fences That Prevent Escapes

What is the best fence for dogs that dig or jump? The best fence for dogs that dig or jump is typically a six-foot or taller privacy fence with reinforced ground protection. Solid panel fences prevent climbing, while underground barriers stop digging attempts.

What fence height keeps most dogs contained? Most dogs can be safely contained with a 6-foot fence, although highly athletic breeds may require taller fencing or additional deterrents.

How do you stop dogs from digging under fences? Professional fence installers may add buried wire mesh, underground fence panels, or concrete edging along the fence line to block tunneling.

Are wood privacy fences good for dogs? Yes. Wood privacy fences are one of the most recommended dog containment fences because they block distractions and remove climbing footholds.

Do vinyl fences work for dogs? Vinyl fences work well for dog containment because their smooth surfaces make climbing difficult and they perform well in humid climates like Louisiana.

Key Takeaways for Homeowners

• Dogs escape fences primarily by digging, jumping, or climbing

• A 6-foot or taller fence is recommended for most dogs

• Ground reinforcement prevents digging under the fence

• Smooth interior fence surfaces reduce climbing attempts

• Professional installation improves long-term containment and safety

About Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works

Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works has served Covington and Southeast Louisiana for over 30 years. The company specializes in residential and commercial fencing including wood, vinyl, iron, and farm fencing.

They also install custom gates, automatic gate systems, and ADA-compliant exterior handrails.

Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works focuses on durable materials, custom craftsmanship, and fencing solutions built for Louisiana’s climate.

Media Contact

Tony’s Fencing & Iron Works

Phone: 985-703-0595

Website: https://tonysfencingandiron.com/

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