Kiana Webb Brings the Self Love Tour to Los Angeles and Introduces ARISE AI, the First Platform from Glorious Arisings

Kiana Webb speaks with women during a Self Love Tour session in Miami, leading community-centered conversations focused on self-worth, resilience, and personal empowerment. The nationwide tour continues in Los Angeles April 27–May 1. Transformational guide, entrepreneur, and author Kiana Webb leads the Self Love Tour, a nationwide initiative helping individuals reconnect with self-worth, authenticity, and purpose. The tour continues in Los Angeles, where she will also introduce ARISE AI.

Following a Miami launch, Webb continues her nationwide tour April 27–May 1 and introduces a new platform to support self-awareness and personal alignment

We are all powerfully unique in our own way, and our greatest gift is simply being ourselves.” — Kiana Webb

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformational guide, entrepreneur and author Kiana Webb will bring the Self Love Tour to Los Angeles from April 27 - May 1, marking the second stop on a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals reconnect with self-worth, authenticity, and purpose.The Los Angeles stop will also introduce ARISE AI, a digital platform created by Webb to support daily reflection and self-awareness through guided prompts and insight tools. ARISE AI represents the first technology platform emerging from Glorious Arisings , an evolving ecosystem founded by Webb to develop tools, experiences, and systems designed to help individuals and organizations live and lead with greater clarity, connection, and purpose.The Self Love Tour launched in November in Miami, where Webb engaged with students, entrepreneurs, and community members across Miami-Dade County through keynote talks, storytelling, and guided reflections. These gatherings created space for conversation around identity, resilience, leadership, and personal transformation.“We are all powerfully unique in our own way, and our greatest gift is simply being ourselves,” said Webb. “This work isn't about fixing ourselves. It's about remembering ourselves. When we reconnect with who we truly are, clarity returns, purpose becomes visible, and life begins to move with greater ease.”During the Los Angeles tour, Webb will participate in a series of community-centered engagements with students, organizations, entrepreneurs, and professionals, creating space for meaningful dialogue around authenticity, leadership, and personal growth.Webb created the Self Love Tour to bring these conversations directly into communities and remind people that self-acceptance and self-awareness are powerful foundations for both personal wellbeing and leadership.“Life is meant to be explored and celebrated,” said Webb. “When we learn to meet ourselves with love and acceptance, healing becomes possible - not only within us, but in the world around us.”“Together we remember who we are, rise into the fullness of life, and share in the beauty and abundance of being alive,” added Webb.Through the Self Love Tour and the launch of ARISE AI, Webb aims to impact one million lives, helping individuals reconnect with their inner clarity and navigate life with greater intention.The tour will continue throughout 2026 with planned stops in Atlanta, New York, and Washington, D.C. with additional locations to be announced.For updates - or to inquire about bringing the Self Love Tour to your organization or campus - visit kianawebb.com About Kiana WebbKiana Webb is a transformational guide, visionary entrepreneur, and the founder of Glorious Arisings - an emerging ecosystem dedicated to helping individuals and organizations reconnect with their true nature and translate that awareness into meaningful action.Through experiences like the Self Love Tour, digital platforms such as ARISE AI, and future initiatives in education, leadership development, and community engagement, Webb is cultivating a movement centered on remembrance, human connection, and the shared experience of being alive.Before founding Glorious Arisings, Webb served as CEO of Webb Family Enterprises, where she led a portfolio of 17 McDonald’s franchises, built high performing teams, and scaled successful operations across multiple locations.She is the author of A Glorious Arising: A Journey to the Remembrance of Me and a national speaker on self-awareness, leadership, and the power of living in alignment with one’s true nature.For more information, visit kianawebb.com.

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