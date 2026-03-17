Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA Marks Black History Month 2026 with Community Programs Across the Country

HSS Black History Month 2026

Community Dialogues and Educational Programs Foster Unity and Civic Engagement

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) USA chapters across several states commemorated Black History Month 2026 through educational programs, guest lectures, and community dialogues highlighting the contributions of African Americans to American society and encouraging stronger bonds between communities.

The events brought together civic leaders, educators, youth, and community members to reflect on the legacy of Black history while emphasizing shared values of service, unity, and civic engagement.

In Arizona, HSS chapters organized programs in both the East Valley and North Valley. In East Valley, HSS hosted Matt Orlando, council member for the City of Chandler, who spoke about Chandler’s diverse and vibrant community and how civic engagement contributes to making the city a model of the American spirit. In North Valley, Bami Adelayo, a criminal defense attorney and author originally from Nigeria, shared reflections from his personal journey as an immigrant and discussed themes from his book that highlight perseverance and identity.

In California’s Bay Area, in the San Joaquin region hosted a special gathering to honor Black History Month. Guest speakers included Mayor Akinjo, Manteca Unified School District Vice President Eric Duncan Sr., Police Captain Barries, Lathrop Juneteenth Committee Chair Brandy Perkins, and high school student Dasani Brown. Speakers reflected on the legacy and achievements of African Americans and their impact on the nation’s history. Members of the local Black community attended the program, and a high school student curated a Black History exhibit featuring historical memorabilia. The event concluded with remarks highlighting shared values and community solidarity.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, HSS chapters hosted local community leaders for open conversations about Black history, culture, and leadership. Participants discussed the importance of role models, youth development, and collaboration among communities. Guests also expressed appreciation for the volunteer-driven service initiatives that HSS conducts throughout the year.

In Central New Jersey, HSS hosted educators and community members on February 20. Guests included Jennifer Murphy, principal of Fords Middle School; Precious Acosta, English Language Arts teacher; Emilia Martinez, paraprofessional; and Kevin Harrison, retired vice principal of Colonia High School. Ms. Acosta delivered a presentation on the influence of Black writers and the power of literature in shaping social change. The guests participated in traditional shakha activities and were honored for their contributions to education and community service.

During the Centennial Black History Month celebrations, Black Heritage Society Inc. also recognized Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh for its efforts to promote inclusivity, equality, and community engagement.

HSS USA leaders noted that these programs reflect the organization’s commitment to building bridges between communities and celebrating the shared ideals of service and mutual respect that strengthen American society.

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About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) USA:

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) USA is a volunteer-driven cultural and service organization dedicated to character development, leadership training, and community service. Through educational and civic initiatives, HSS works to promote harmony, cultural awareness, and active citizenship across communities.

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