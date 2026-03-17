Hot Shot’s Secret™ Heads to MATS 2026 with Live Steve Sommers Overnight Drive Broadcasts and Booth Events

Live Steve Sommers Overnight Drive broadcasts, specials, giveaways, and Jeff Hirt’s modified pulling tractor highlight Hot Shot’s Secret’s booth experience

We’re excited to meet drivers and fleets at MATS and share practical maintenance solutions that help equipment run more efficiently and longer.” — Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager Josh Steinmetz

MT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s Secret™, the fastest-growing high-performance lubricant brand in the USA, announces plans for a high-energy presence at the 2026 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), March 26–28, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Attendees are invited to stop by booth #12036 to hear live broadcasts of Steve Sommers Overnight Drive, pick up product education, sign up for show-floor giveaways, and see for the first time Jeff Hirt’s newly wrapped, modified pulling tractor. Sponsored by Hot Shot’s Secret, this new tractor will compete in 2026, under the brand name “Full Streak”.Sommers, a long-time voice on overnight trucking radio, will broadcast live from the Hot Shot’s Secret booth daily. Programming will feature conversations with industry guests and leaders on topics that matter most to professional drivers. This year’s guests include the MATS Trucker of the Year, editor of Overdrive Magazine, Todd Dills, and leaders from Women in Trucking . Shows are scheduled for Thursday, 3/26, from noon until 5 p.m.; Friday, 3/27, from noon until 5 p.m.; and Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.Daily giveaways are planned at the booth. Simply scan the QR code to enter. Each day one person will win a Steve Sommers Overnight Drive Survival Kit that includes Hot Shot’s Secret product, Steve Sommers Overnight Drive swag and Tough Truck seat covers from Bostrum Seating . Bostrum Tough Truck EZ-Fit premium universal seat covers are designed for standard high back seats (18” to 21”) and are made from durable materials, including memory foam for extra comfort. They are easy to install and will fit most class 8 truck seats. On the final day of the show, two winners will be selected to win a Grand Prize from Bostrum Seating of either a CVG National Captain LoPro seat that adds mid-back comfort and air-lumbar support or a CVG National Captain XL, 23” side seat with cushion tilt adjustment and extra-wide base cushion.MATS attendees are invited to take advantage of exclusive show specials and pick up free samples of Hot Shot’s Secret’s best-selling Everyday Diesel Treatment (EDT) fuel additive while supplies last. This year’s show special is a customizable planogram with your choice of the company’s top additives and lubricants, a customizable banner, decals, educational materials, and a choice of one of three gifts – door mat, jacket, or shop stool, branded with the Hot Shot’s Secret logo.Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager Josh Steinmetz said, “We’re excited to meet drivers and fleets at MATS and share practical maintenance solutions that help equipment run more efficiently and longer. Booth visitors can check out Jeff Hirt’s four supercharged engine modified tractor up close, talk with our team about real-world applications, and learn about our products. We will be giving out product samples each day as well.”For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s line of fuel and oil treatments for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles and equipment, visit www. hotshotsecret.com . Keep up with the latest company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

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