TravelScanner.AI Launches Free AI Hotel Booking With No Hidden Fees

Compare hotel prices across 2.6 million properties worldwide with all-in transparent pricing on TravelScanner.AI

Compare hotel prices across 2.6 million properties worldwide with all taxes included upfront — no account required, no surprise charges at checkout

Every major booking platform profits from the gap between the price they show and the price you pay. TravelScanner.AI closed that gap. Transparent pricing is not a feature — it is the foundation.” — Dragan Begic, Founder, TravelScanner.AI

ROBBINSDALE, MN, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new AI-powered hotel booking platform has launched with the goal of addressing one of the most persistent complaints in online travel: the gap between advertised hotel prices and final checkout costs. TravelScanner.AI , which debuted on Product Hunt on March 13, 2026, provides travelers with access to hotel prices across more than 2.6 million properties worldwide, with all taxes and fees displayed from the initial search result rather than revealed at checkout.The Hidden Fee Problem in Hotel BookingResearch from consumer advocacy groups consistently shows that hotel booking platforms routinely display pre-tax rates that increase significantly at checkout. Taxes, resort fees, and service charges commonly add between 15 and 30 percent above the advertised nightly rate, a practice that has drawn scrutiny from consumer protection organizations across the United States.TravelScanner.AI was developed in response to this gap. The platform calculates and displays the complete all-in price — including all applicable taxes and fees — before a traveler selects a property.Platform CapabilitiesThe platform indexes more than 2.6 million hotel properties across global destinations, from budget accommodations to luxury resorts. Search results are ranked using AI-powered algorithms that process natural language queries, allowing travelers to search by experience type or specific needs rather than location alone. Results include AI-generated review summaries drawn from verified guest feedback, enabling faster comparison across properties.Bookings are completed directly through TravelScanner.AI without requiring account registration or payment of platform fees to the traveler. The platform generates revenue through commission arrangements with hotel suppliers.Founder Statement"Every major booking platform profits from the gap between the price they show and the price you pay. TravelScanner.AI closed that gap. Transparent pricing is not a feature — it is the foundation," said Dragan Begic, Founder of TravelScanner.AI.AvailabilityTravelScanner.AI is available at no cost to travelers at https://travelscanner.ai . The platform currently covers hotel inventory across all major global travel destinations.About TravelScanner.AITravelScanner.AI is a free AI-powered hotel booking and price comparison platform founded by Dragan Begic and headquartered in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, United States. The platform covers 2.6 million+ hotel properties worldwide and displays all-in hotel prices with taxes included from the first search result. No account registration is required. Available at https://travelscanner.ai

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