ACCLAIMED AUTHOR R. L. AKERS RELEASES GRIPPING NEW CRIME THRILLER GRAY DAWN ON MARCH 27

Available now for pre-order, releasing March 27th Acclaimed Author, R L Akers

~Former NYPD Detective Faces Murder, Conspiracy, and Survival in the Arctic’s Endless Night~

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author R. L. Akers announces the release of his latest crime thriller, ' Gray Dawn: The Case of the Foolproof Fratricide ', on March 27. Set against the stark and unforgiving landscape of Alaska’s North Slope, the novel revolves around a troubled former homicide detective, Gray Gaynes, whose instinct for truth refuses to stay buried, even in the world’s most remote darkness. The book is available for pre-order. When human remains are discovered inside the belly of a dead bear above the Arctic Circle, authorities first assume the victim fell prey to the wilderness, until evidence suggests his own sister murdered him long before the bear arrived. Only former NYPD homicide detective Gray Gaynes, now working as an oil field roughneck while trying to escape the controversy that ended his career, doubts the airtight case built on ballistics, fingerprints, and DNA.Haunted by his past but unable to ignore his instincts, Gray suspects the woman has been framed and must decide whether risking his job, reputation, and possibly his life is worth uncovering the truth in one of the harshest environments on Earth.'Gray Dawn: The Case of the Foolproof Fratricide' blends atmospheric suspense, psychological depth, and relentless mystery to introduce a compelling new protagonist in modern crime fiction. The book is a chilling and unforgettable journey into the long Arctic night for readers who enjoy gritty investigative thrillers set in extreme environments.'Gray Dawn', available now for pre-orders, can be enjoyed as a standalone novel, making it a perfect entry point for new readers. Fans who want to explore Gray Gaynes’s earlier investigations can start with 'Gray in the City', a complete collection of his six previous NYPD detective mysteries, plus two exclusive short stories available nowhere else.About the AuthorR. L. Akers is a storyteller who enjoys creating imaginative fiction across multiple genres. With a background in computer science and business, he has worked in software development, fundraising, and publicity. Akers is the author of the Prometheus series, the fantasy young adult series Overtwixt, and the Gray Gaynes murder mystery novellas. He lives in West Virginia with his wife, Sarah, and their children. Learn more at https://rlakers.com/

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