Bella Dental Group in El Cajon Acquires 3D Imaging System, Positioning Practice as Tech Leader Among San Diego Dentists

Dr. Albert Molina, DDS, Dr. Yara Soto, DDS, and emotional support animal "Dr. Bruce" with the PreXion 3D imaging system, providing high-resolution views of teeth and surrounding anatomy for highly-personalized treatment planning.

With cutting-edge 3D imaging, Bella Dental Group offers more accurate diagnoses, better outcomes, and a superior patient experience in the San Diego area.

This acquisition firmly establishes Bella Dental Group as a technological leader among dentists in San Diego.” — Dr. Albert Molina, DDS

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bella Dental Group of El Cajon has announced the acquisition of the PreXion Evolve 3D Dental Imaging Solution. This brings advanced diagnostic technology directly to East County patients seeking the most technologically advanced dentistry in San Diego.The PreXion Evolve 3D is a complete imaging platform that delivers high-resolution three-dimensional views of teeth, jaws, bone structures and surrounding anatomy.“I’m thrilled to bring this imaging system to our patients because it makes a profound difference in our patients’ experience and the quality of care we deliver, said Dr. Yara Soto, DDS . “With its crystal-clear 3D views and ultra-low radiation, we can now create treatment plans with extraordinary precision — meaning shorter appointments, fewer surprises, and more predictable results.”Patients specifically benefit from more accurate diagnoses and highly personalized treatment planning for procedures such as dental implants, root canals, third-molar extractions, TMJ evaluation and oral surgery. The technology enables dentists to visualize nerves, sinuses and bone density in three dimensions, resulting in more predictable outcomes, fewer complications and minimally invasive care.“This acquisition firmly establishes Bella Dental Group as a technological leader among dentists in San Diego,” said practice co-owner Dr. Albert Molina, DDS. “While many practices offer basic digital X-rays, few in the region provide this level of integrated 3D imaging excellence.”This state-of-the-art cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) system with panoramic capabilities brings advanced diagnostic technology directly to East County patients seeking a top dentist in San Diego.About Bella Dental GroupBella Dental Group, located at 242 Avocado Ave., El Cajon, Calif. , is a modern dental practice dedicated to providing high-quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Led by Dr. Yara Soto, DDS, AFAAID and Dr. Albert Molina, DDS, the practice offers a wide range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, oral surgery and advanced laser dentistry, all tailored to meet patients’ unique needs. With a focus on the connection between oral health and overall wellness, Bella Dental Group utilizes the latest dental technology and techniques to ensure patient comfort and satisfaction. The team of experienced professionals prioritizes personalized care to help every patient achieve a healthy, confident smile. For more information, visit www.belladentalelcajon.com or call (619) 444-6157. This announcement was prepared and distributed on behalf of Bella Dental Group by Breton Buckley Marketing LLC, a full-service marketing and PR agency.Bella Dental Group of El CajonDeanne Sesma+1 (619) 444-6157docyaradds@gmail.comMedia Inquiries

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