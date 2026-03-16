As Gas Prices Soar, Governor Hochul Slams President & GOP

As gas prices skyrocket in New York and across the nation, Governor Kathy Hochul slammed President Trump and Washington Republicans for once again driving up costs for New Yorkers. Since President Trump launched the War in Iran on February 28, average gas prices across New York have increased by 62-cents per gallon, or roughly 21 percent, according to New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), which tracks internal, industry and related association data for the state. Diesel prices have increased statewide by $1.13 per gallon, or 28 percent, since the war began and surpassed $5.00 per gallon on March 13.

Just this past weekend alone, statewide gasoline and diesel prices jumped 8-cents per gallon and 11 cents per gallon, respectively, from Friday to Monday. Home heating fuel like propane and crude oil are also rising due to the impacts of the war.

Governor Hochul today also highlighted her ongoing commitment to lowering energy costs, including her Ratepayer Protection Plan to cut hidden fees on utility bills, hold utility companies accountable, and increase access to energy affordability programs that help reduce monthly bills for New Yorkers. The Governor also highlighted her “all-of-the-above” energy strategy to build more nuclear, renewables and other energy sources to increase supply and keep costs down.

Additionally, Governor Hochul called on the State Legislature to work with her to make necessary changes to New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), which was enacted in 2019 under the previous State administration.

“President Trump promised to lower energy prices, but instead, he and his administration have driven up costs for New Yorkers with illegal tariffs — and now they’re driving up gas prices with the War in Iran,” Governor Hochul said. “As Republicans in Congress ignore these gas price hikes, I’ll keep working to tackle rising energy costs by protecting consumers, holding utility companies accountable and building more of the energy sources our state needs.”