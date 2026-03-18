Colorado Springs Mortgage Expert Jason Ruedy Discusses DSCR Loans for Real Estate Investors

The Home Loan Arranger Jason M Ruedy

Colorado Springs Mortgage Expert Jason Ruedy “The Home Loan Arranger” Explains How DSCR Loans Help Investors Consolidate Debt and Expand Rental Portfolios

Many successful real estate investors reduce taxable income through legitimate tax deductions, which can make qualifying for traditional mortgage loans more difficult” — Jason Ruedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, widely known as “The Home Loan Arranger,” reports that a growing number of real estate investors across Colorado Springs and El Paso County are turning to Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans to refinance investment properties, consolidate high-interest debt, and improve overall portfolio cash flow. According to the Colorado mortgage expert, DSCR financing is rapidly becoming one of the most effective loan strategies available for investors seeking flexible rental property financing.The DSCR loan program allows investors to qualify for investment property loans and refinancing in Colorado Springs based primarily on the rental income generated by the property rather than traditional personal income documentation. This means borrowers often do not need to provide tax returns, W-2 forms, or extensive income verification typically required with conventional mortgage loans.Instead of relying on the traditional debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, lenders evaluate whether the rental income from the property is sufficient to cover the mortgage payment and related housing expenses.“Many successful real estate investors reduce taxable income through legitimate tax deductions, which can make qualifying for traditional mortgage loans more difficult,” says Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger. “DSCR loans allow investors to qualify based on the performance of the property itself. This creates new opportunities for investors to refinance rental properties, consolidate debt, and allow tenant income to help support the mortgage payment.”Using Investment Properties to Consolidate DebtMany investors throughout Colorado Springs are using DSCR cash-out refinance loans to access equity in their rental properties and restructure existing debt.By leveraging the equity in their Colorado Springs investment properties, investors may be able to:• Replace multiple payments with one structured mortgage payment• Improve monthly cash flow across their real estate portfolio• Simplify finances with one loan supported by rental income“One of the biggest advantages of DSCR financing is that investors can refinance their rental property and often have the tenant’s rent help cover the mortgage payment,” Ruedy explains. “This allows investors to restructure debt in a way that aligns with the income generated by the property.”Colorado Springs Real Estate Market Creating Opportunities for InvestorsThe Colorado Springs housing market continues to attract real estate investors due to strong population growth, military and aerospace employment expansion, and steady demand for rental housing throughout El Paso County.As property values and rental demand remain strong across the region, investors are increasingly exploring Colorado Springs investment property refinancing and rental property loans to optimize their portfolios and generate long-term passive income.According to Ruedy, DSCR mortgage financing has become one of the fastest-growing loan programs for real estate investors, Airbnb property owners, and self-employed borrowers who may not qualify under traditional mortgage guidelines.“Real estate investors want flexible financing solutions that allow them to move quickly on opportunities,” Ruedy says. “DSCR loans give investors the ability to refinance rental properties, access equity, consolidate debt, and grow their portfolios without the hurdles of traditional mortgage qualification.”About Jason Ruedy — The Home Loan ArrangerJason Ruedy, known nationally as “The Home Loan Arranger,” is a Colorado-based mortgage professional with more than 20 years of experience in residential mortgage lending, investment property financing, and mortgage refinancing. Ruedy consistently ranks among the top mortgage originators in the United States and specializes in helping homeowners and real estate investors structure mortgage strategies designed to maximize financial opportunity.Through The Home Loan Arranger, Ruedy provides a wide range of mortgage programs including:• DSCR loans for real estate investors• Colorado Springs investment property loans• Rental property refinancing• Debt consolidation mortgage solutions• Residential home purchase loansReal estate investors interested in learning more about DSCR loans, investment property financing, or rental property refinancing in Colorado Springs are encouraged to contact The Home Loan Arranger directly.For more information visit:

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