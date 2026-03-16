Studio Biarritz Triumphant Return to SXSW with International Premieres of XR Experiences 'Lacuna' & 'Lesbian Simulator'

LACUNA - Poster Lesbian Simulator - Poster

SXSW XR Spotlight Experience slots daily from 11am-6pm at Fairmont Hotel on the 3rd floor through end of day on Tuesday, March 17th

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two incredible SXSW Immersive XR Spotlight Experiences Studio Biarritz “Lacuna,” and “Lesbian Simulator” are making their International Premieres in the SXSW Spotlight section, led by two incredible female led creative teams from returning prolific immersive producer Corine Meijers, who lead the team for SXSW’s fascinating “Future Botanica” in 2025, 2024’s beloved "The Imaginary Friend” and 2023’s SXSW mind-blowing Sold-out spotlight experience “Symbiosis.” www.studiobiarritz.nl A production of Podium Biarritz in co-production with Copper Views & Studio Biarritz, a VR documentary by Maartje Wegdam & Nienke Huitenga Broeren and produced by Corine Meijers (“Future Botanica,” "The Imaginary Friend,” “Symbiosis”), “Lacuna,” (world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival’s Cannes Immersive in may) offers audiences an extraordinary emotional moving journey as you accompany Sonja through disjointed memories, elusive images and re-imaginations towards one moment of loss and grief during the Second World War. Combining conversations with Sonja, mesmerizing 3D modelling, animation and personal footage, “Lacuna” explores who we are in relation to who we were. Meanwhile you will find truth in imagination, beauty in the unknown and an act of unconditional love. “Lacuna” is meant to be both a remembrance project as well as a broader reflection on how our memories (as well as the lack of them) shape our identity. It reflects our search for new narrative forms, a new creative language and in pushing the boundaries of the documentary genre.A Studio Biarritz production in coproduction with Art et Essai, created by Iris van der Meule and produced by Corine Meijers (“Future Botanica,” "The Imaginary Friend,” “Symbiosis”), “Lesbian Simulator” (which world premiered at IDFA) is an incredibly fun interactive virtual reality artwork and video game which will prompt users to experience the world from the perspective of a lesbian. While this artistic ode to love and sexual preference doesn’t shy away from tackling serious issues as well, such as the discrimination and abuse that lesbians still face today, you can expect an uplifting experience full of joy, humour and a touch of glitter! The immersiveness of VR raises awareness and enhance peoples sense of empathy. while giving the possibility to create worlds and experiences that reach as far as our own creativity. This creates new possibilities in how we tell stories and experience them. ‘Lesbian Simulator’ as a ‘simulation video game’ offers an interesting cross-over takes place between a socially relevant art work and a video game. The story of Lesbian Simulator starts even before the player gets into the VR headset with the physical installation. The installation has been created in collaboration with artist/designer Caboor to lure the audiences to see the experience and set the tone for the world they are about to step into.The international premieres of these award winning experiences continue to offer unique in-person SXSW experience slots from 11am-6pm at Fairmont Hotel on the 3rd floor (right next door to the former Austin Convention Center) daily through end of day on Tuesday, March 17th. Further experience information and on-site location details below with each experience’s available time slots for scheduling request ease below with onsite and virtual interviews with our creative team, and appreciate all review, and SXSW Festival coverage.These magical SXSW Immersive XR Spotlight Experiences from the award-winning Studio Biarritz production team in the Netherlands, returning to SXSW with their latest Immersive XR Experiences. This International Women’s Month, it’s key to note that Meijers continues to work with fellow creatives (nearly entirely female led teams for both of these XR Experiences) that explore her vision of how deeply intertwined the sociological and physical are, affecting our reality throughout.Studio Biarritz’s “Lacuna,” and “Lesbian Simulator” (SXSW XR Spotlight Experiences & *International Premieres*)Now through end of day on Tuesday, March 17thLocation: Fairmont, Congressional Ballroom, 3rd Floor101 Red River Street (right next to the former Convention Center), Austin, TX 78701SXSW XR Experience Floor Plan: https://sxsw2026-xr.expofp.com/ “Lacuna” SXSW Page: https://schedule.sxsw.com/films/2242001 “Lesbian Simulator” SXSW Page: https://schedule.sxsw.com/films/2242087 “LACUNA”Short Synopsis: Sonja has no memory of the crucial moment in her early childhood that saved her life: the separation from her parents in 1943. The discovery of three silver rings that once belonged to Sonja’s parents triggers the director to begin prompting her about the past. In the emotional journey that follows, you accompany Sonja through skewed memories, elusive images and re-imaginations towards one moment of loss and grief during the Second World War. A true story that leads you from Paramaribo to Amsterdam and into a psychiatric facility called Het Apeldoornsche Bosch. Combining conversations with Sonja, mesmerizing 3D modelling, animation and personal footage, Lacuna explores who we are in relation to who we were. Meanwhile you will find truth in imagination, beauty in the unknown and an act of unconditional love.“Lacuna” Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1079341235?share=copy (MP4: HTTPS://WE.TL/T-A8NHYTVFGK Key Art: WE.TL/T-BDH37MRCMI Select Stills: WE.TL/T-QPPIHCBC68 Extended Stills: WE.TL/T-70SCYQBG8GFlyer: WE.TL/T-GHLPDBQPHK Poster: WE.TL/T-SCMHOZ8SMI Press Notes: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VSy213GBYRFJ752eIbKpCJHIIKgziRrh?usp=drive_link “Lesbian Simulator”Synopsis: Inspired by the personal experiences of Iris van der Meule and those close to her, ‘Lesbian Simulator’ aims to create awareness in a playful manner. Users experience some of the key aspects in the existence of a queer girl such as: coming-out to various people, making new friends, going on a date but also the first time feeling discriminated or even verbally abused.’Lesbian Simulator’ mirrors the blind spots within our society in relation to the acceptance of lesbians (and indirectly, of queer people in general). It is an ode to love and sexuality, about the exploration of your sexual orientation and about being embraced by the lesbian and queer community. It is a celebration of diversity and inclusivity.The experience is set-up as a game. Users build their own lesbian persona and navigate her through various challenging moments. The simulator sometimes requires participants to discover and interact with other characters. Other times they are given the space to reflect upon and analyze reactions of other protagonists, mirroring prejudices and misconceptions lesbian can also experience in the real world. The player gets to experience the way in which they are treated differently as a lesbian in terms of inequality, discrimination and sexual harassment. But fear not, it’s not all dark and gloomy. Next to these difficult situations, the users will also experience the positive side of life as a lesbian, such as the warm embrace of the queer community and celebratory moments like the annual Pride.In each level of ‘Lesbian Simulator’ the player can earn ‘Carabiners’ . This prompts participants to not shy away and wholeheartedly explore the lesbian perspective. At the end of the experience their score will decide what Lesbian Rank they’ve earned. (So they can brag about it to their friends!)By mapping aspects from the life of a lesbian in a fun and interactive way, ‘Lesbian Simulator’ invites all participants to open their hearts and minds in order to acknowledge and understand the challenges queer girls might be experiencing. Walking in the shoes of a lesbian girl can help us all better connect with each other and ultimately celebrate love in all its forms!“Lesbian Simulator” Stills: https://we.tl/t-G3P0ngA2aJ Press Notes: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1E4Lss41m3zgn2SvHzN08iRK_yKRWC145?usp=sharing Logo: https://we.tl/t-oilwPcLSQr Poster: https://we.tl/t-dXiangwa3j

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