Washington’s National Park Fund Awards Record $2.28M in Grants to Mount Rainier, North Cascades, Olympic National Parks

Funding supporting 40+ projects across Washington’s national parks, addressing urgent needs today and investing in transformational work for the future

In a year of real challenges for national parks nationwide, this level of funding is extraordinary. It reflects a growing understanding that parks need more than baseline funding to thrive.” — Steve Dubiel, CEO of Washington’s National Park Fund

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Picture:• Record $2.28 million in grants awarded to Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks by WNPF• Will support more than 40 priority projects across Washington’s national parks• Made possible by donors responding to growing strain on national parks nationwide• WNPF is funding both urgent annual needs and multi-year, transformational workWashington’s National Park Fund (WNPF), official philanthropic partner of Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks, announced today that it has awarded a record $2.28 million in grants to support the parks — a record sum for the organization and at a time when funds are urgently needed.The funding will support more than 40 priority projects across the parks, ranging from wildlife conservation and scientific research to volunteer programs and critical improvements to visitor infrastructure. In a year when national park visitation remains high and federal resources remain limited, this record-setting philanthropic investment reflects donors stepping up to meet the moment — ensuring parks can address today’s urgent needs and advance future, long-term, transformative work.“In a year of real challenges for national parks nationwide, this level of funding is extraordinary,” said Steve Dubiel, CEO of Washington’s National Park Fund. “It reflects a growing understanding that parks need more than baseline funding to thrive. Thanks to generous donors, we’re able to support both the day-to-day work that keeps parks running and also innovative, multi-year projects that will shape these landscapes for decades. This is what it looks like when a community comes together for the places it loves — stewardship today, and a shared vision that we have a responsibility to leave these landscapes thriving for the next generation.”Grants to Parks – 2026Mount Rainier National Park: $977,516 awardedFunding will support a combination of annual priorities and a signature multi-year initiative, including: Restoring Paradise , a transformative, multi-year effort that includes conducting research to identify the most effective meadow restoration techniques and rehabilitating heavily used infrastructure in the park’s most visited area• Alpine meadow restoration and wildlife conservation projects critical to protecting sensitive ecosystems• Volunteer and stewardship programs that help manage visitation impacts and protect natural resourcesNorth Cascades National Park: $529,721 awardedFunding will advance projects focused on wilderness protection, visitor safety, and stewardship, including:• Wilderness characteristics mapping to inform long-term conservation and management decisions• Backcountry safety education and visitor information• Community and in-park education programs that inspire young people and promote visitor safety and wildlife protectionOlympic National Park: $768,483 awardedFunding will support a wide range of projects across the park’s diverse landscapes, including:• Backcountry trail work and infrastructure improvements• Youth education and engagement programs that connect young people to science and stewardship• Initiatives that improve access to park experiences for more visitorsTotal awarded: $2,275,720How Grant Funding is AllocatedWNPF’s role as a philanthropic partner is to raise private support for Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks. Each year, the three parks’ superintendents and their leadership teams select priority projects in need of additional funding not covered under its existing budget and park revenue. WNPF then raises funds to enable those projects. A list of projects donors have made possible over the years can be viewed at wnpf.org/funded-projects What to Know About WNPF• WNPF funds projects in four priority areas: (1) science and research, (2) visitors’ experiences, (3) volunteerism and stewardship, and (4) embracing inclusion• Funding is raised primarily from individual donors, as well as corporate supporters, stock and estate gifts, foundation grants, contributions from local brands and retailers, park lodge guest donation programs, special events, fundraising climbs and treks, and the statewide national park license plate program • Any funds awarded to the parks that are not used in 2026 will be allocated to park projects in future yearsAbout Washington’s National Park Fund (WNPF)WNPF is the official philanthropic partner of Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks. Founded by former Washington Governor and U.S. Senator Dan Evans and legendary mountaineer Lou Whittaker, WNPF is the only nonprofit dedicated exclusively to supporting Washington’s three largest national parks. To date, WNPF has awarded more than $13 million to the parks.

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