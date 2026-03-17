Blue C Names Hannes Meyer Chief Experience Officer to Elevate Digital Innovation and Client Engagement

Blue C is excited to announce the promotion of Hannes Meyer to Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

Blue C is excited to announce the promotion of Hannes Meyer to Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

“We are excited to have Hannes step into this role,” said Eric Morley, Co-founder at Blue C.” — Eric Morley

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue C is excited to announce the promotion of Hannes Meyer to Chief Experience Officer (CXO). With over 20 years of experience in UX/UI design and customer experience strategy, Hannes brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Hannes has been an integral part of the Blue C team, championing human-centered design across all digital media platforms, including websites, mobile experiences, and content-driven digital ecosystems. His dedication to crafting seamless digital journeys has consistently helped clients communicate their brand stories and engage their audiences more effectively.

Blue C’s leadership team has worked closely with Hannes throughout his career, including during his time at Rhythm Interactive, a leading Orange County digital-first agency where he partnered with brands such as Segway, The Irvine Company, Acura, and Honda. During that time, Hannes played a key role in integrating digital experiences with content marketing strategies to help organizations achieve meaningful business outcomes.

Following Rhythm Interactive’s acquisition, Hannes joined Blue C in a leadership capacity, bringing his strategic vision and deep UX expertise to the agency. His promotion to Chief Experience Officer reflects Blue C’s growing focus on experience-led digital transformation, as more clients seek strategic visioning and user-centered planning before executing their digital initiatives.

As CXO, Hannes will lead Blue C’s efforts to deliver innovative, user-focused solutions that drive both engagement and measurable business results.

“We are excited to have Hannes step into this role,” said Eric Morley, Co-founder at Blue C. “Hannes’ vision and leadership in UX will be invaluable as we continue to help our clients create meaningful digital experiences that align strategy, design, and performance.”

This promotion underscores Blue C’s commitment to staying at the forefront of digital innovation while delivering exceptional value to its clients.

About Blue C

Blue C is a leading marketing agency specializing in digital media, branding, and user experience design, dedicated to helping brands connect with their audiences through strategic, human-centered digital experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.