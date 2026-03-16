Jet Set Confidential Hosts Luxury Awards Week Gifting Suite at AKA Beverly Hills

The Event Welcomed Guests with Bubbly from Carter Estate and a Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills Photo Moment Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet from Selling Sunset Walks the Red Carpet at Jet Set Confidential Scheana Shay and Guest Pose on the Red Carpet at Jet Set Confidential during Awards Week

Guests enjoyed Rolls-Royce arrivals, Yaamava mixology, STK bites, and luxury travel gifting at the Jet Set Confidential suite.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JET SET CONFIDENTIAL HOSTS LUXURY GIFTING SUITE AT AKA BEVERLY HILLS Wellness, Tastings & Curated Destination Gifting Highlight Intimate Celebrity ExperienceOn March 13, 2026, During Hollywood’s most celebrated week, Jet Set Confidential successfully hosted its exclusive, invitation-only luxury gifting suite at AKA Beverly Hills, welcoming a curated guest list of celebrities, leading influencers, tastemakers, and select media for an elevated lifestyle experience celebrating travel, wellness, and luxury brands.Set inside the refined residential-style suites at AKA Beverly Hills, the experience provided an intimate and sophisticated setting just steps from Rodeo Drive. Known for its expansive suites, private terraces, and discreet atmosphere favored by entertainment industry insiders during awards season, the property served as an ideal backdrop for meaningful brand engagement away from the red-carpet frenzy.A central highlight of the experience was the Jet Set Confidential Wellness Lounge, where guests were invited to unwind and explore a series of restorative and beauty-focused activations. Terranea Resort offered relaxing mini massages and express facials, bringing the essence of its renowned coastal spa experience to the suite. La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa conducted advanced skin analysis sessions, giving guests personalized insights into their skincare needs.Adding to the experiential atmosphere, Neda of Starcrossed provided private soulmate astrology readings, offering guests an engaging and insightful astrological experience. Beauty partner InStyler showcased live hair demonstrations and elegant updos, giving attendees a red-carpet-ready refresh during the afternoon. Complementing the wellness experience, Wiens Cellars poured celebratory bubbly throughout the lounge, creating a relaxed and social environment for guests to enjoy between treatments and activations.Guests were greeted with a striking arrival experience presented in partnership with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Beverly Hills, where luxury vehicles created an elegant first impression as attendees stepped into the Jet Set Confidential suite. Upon arrival, guests were welcomed with a celebratory toast featuring Carter Estate bubbly, while Caviar on Top served handcrafted bellinis and signature caviar bites, setting the tone for an afternoon of elevated hospitality.Guests were also invited onto the terrace red carpet reception, where an outdoor gathering unfolded alongside a customized mixology program presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino . Against the backdrop of Beverly Hills, attendees enjoyed celebratory pours of Cristal Champagne alongside a curated cocktail menu highlighting signature cocktails such as the Cosmologist featuring Haku Vodka, the Dragon Dance crafted with Casa Dragones Tequila, and the Earl of Fashion made with Basil Hayden Bourbon.STK Steakhouse presented an elegant culinary display featuring a selection of signature bites including charcuterie and crudité cones, crispy rice with spicy yellowtail, tuna nori tacos, and bay scallops with cilantro and jalapeño. Guests also enjoyed warm favorites such as STK’s Lil BRGs, Wagyu pinchos with gochujang glaze, vegan sliders, and indulgent tater tots topped with caviar, crème fraîche, and chives. Complementing the menu were specialty cocktails including the Spiced Watermelon and the classic Espresso Martini, adding a vibrant culinary element to the terrace reception.Additional terrace activations added to the lively atmosphere throughout the afternoon. Allegretto Vineyard Resort poured wines from Paso Robles while Aperture Cellars offered a curated Napa Valley wine tasting experience. DJ MOJOE set the tone for the terrace reception, creating an energetic soundtrack as guests explored the activations. Savory Roads delighted attendees with Spanish-inspired bites, while Lucky Golf invited guests to perfect their swing with a fun interactive golf experience. Terranea Resort added a thoughtful travel touch with custom luggage tags, and PawP Water even hosted a hydration station dedicated to four-legged guests accompanying attendees.As part of the Jet Set Confidential experience, invited guests also received curated luxury gift bags featuring products, experiences, and destination offerings from a select group of partners spanning travel, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle. Participating gifting partners included Lucky Golf, Terranea Resort, Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Fairiche, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, Aperture Cellars, Savory Roads, La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa, D Pet Hotels Los Angeles, InStyler, Wiens Cellars, Palms Las Vegas, Monarch Beach Golf, Starcrossed Astrology, Butter & Cream Bakery, JW Marriott St. Maarten, and AKA Beverly Hills.Notable attendees throughout the afternoon included Scheana Shay, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, Ray-Ray McCloud III, James Tupper, Christian Isaiah, Rafael Cabrera, Carrington Bornstein, Ro Mina Ustayev, Lika Osipova, King Moore, Teddy Montinho, Cat Ce, and Yi Zhou, alongside a curated mix of actors, athletes, creators, and tastemakers celebrating awards season in Beverly Hills.ABOUT JET SET CONFIDENTIALJet Set Confidential is an invitation-only luxury lifestyle experience designed to connect premium travel, hospitality, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands with a curated audience of celebrities, influencers, tastemakers, and media. Hosted during major cultural moments such as awards season, the experience blends curated gifting, destination discovery, culinary activations, and immersive brand moments within an intimate, concierge-style environment.

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