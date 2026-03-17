Douglas Elliman Broker Nadia Bartolucci Recognized for Top Team Rankings in New York City Real Estate

Nadia Bartolucci, Douglas Elliman

Brooklyn-based team receives multiple national rankings and Pinnacle Award within Douglas Elliman network.

Understanding how a project will be received by buyers early in the process can make a meaningful difference in how it ultimately performs in the market.” — Nadia Bartolucci, The Bartolucci Team

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nadia Bartolucci , a Brooklyn-based broker with Douglas Elliman, has received multiple national rankings within the brokerage’s network, including #1 Small Team by Transactions and #1 Team by Rental Gross Commission Income.Bartolucci also received Douglas Elliman’s Pinnacle Award, recognizing agents who rank within the top 4 percent of the company’s sales professionals nationwide for 2026.The recognition reflects the continued activity of Bartolucci’s five-person team across Brooklyn’s residential real estate market, where both sales and rental transactions remain active despite evolving market conditions.Brooklyn’s Expanding Residential MarketOver the past decade, Brooklyn has developed into one of New York City’s most active residential markets. Neighborhoods including Brooklyn Heights, Park Slope, Carroll Gardens, and Downtown Brooklyn have seen sustained interest from buyers and renters seeking larger homes and neighborhood-oriented communities while maintaining access to Manhattan.Bartolucci’s work focuses on residential sales and rentals across these neighborhoods, particularly in areas commonly referred to as “brownstone Brooklyn.”A notable component of her business involves boutique new development projects, where she works with developers throughout the lifecycle of a project—from early deal sourcing and development strategy to marketing and final sellout.“New development requires a different perspective than traditional resale transactions,” Bartolucci said. “Understanding how a project will be received by buyers early in the process can make a meaningful difference in how it ultimately performs in the market.”Record Transaction in Park SlopeBartolucci’s transactions have included a record-setting sale in Park Slope, where she achieved a price of $2,333 per square foot, currently the highest price-per-square-foot recorded in the neighborhood.Industry observers note that the growth of Brooklyn’s residential market has led to pricing levels that increasingly reflect the borough’s evolving housing demand and expanding luxury segment.Market Conditions Continue to EvolveThe New York City residential market has experienced several shifts in recent years, including changes in buyer priorities, migration patterns, and broader economic conditions influencing purchasing decisions.Brooklyn has continued to attract buyers seeking larger homes, historic properties, and proximity to neighborhood amenities while remaining connected to Manhattan’s commercial districts.Bartolucci said understanding these shifts has become an important part of navigating the city’s housing market.“Buyers today are approaching real estate decisions with a great deal of research and long-term thinking,” she said. “Helping clients interpret market conditions and neighborhood trends is an important part of the process.”Growing Team ActivityWith consistent transaction volume and a growing client base, Bartolucci’s team continues to operate across multiple segments of New York’s residential market, including resale properties, rentals, and boutique new development projects.As Brooklyn’s real estate market continues to evolve, brokers working across both sales and rental segments are expected to play an increasingly visible role in shaping the borough’s housing landscape.

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