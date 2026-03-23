Forward Push Law Firm Marketing Wins Viddy Awards Gold for 'Call Buckley! The Big Game' Commercial

Attorney David Buckley Game On! David Buckley Law Offices Attorney Dave Buckley

Forward Push Law Firm Marketing received a Viddy Awards Gold for “Call Buckley! The Big Game,” honoring excellence in video production.

The concept was to turn a familiar legal challenge into a story people instantly recognize. In the video, attorney Buckley breaks through delays, denials, and insurance red tape to score.” — Marc Apple

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forward Push Law Firm Marketing announced that its commercial “Call Buckley! The Big Game” has received a Gold Award in the Viddy Awards, an international competition recognizing excellence in video production and digital media.The commercial was recognized in the Commercials | Broadcast / Non-Broadcast / Web Commercials | Law Firm Marketing category. The project was created for Buckley Law Offices and uses a football-themed narrative to visualize the challenges injured individuals often face when dealing with insurance companies.In the video, attorney David Buckley is portrayed as the star player in a game where obstacles such as delays, denials, and insurance red tape appear as opposing defenders. The storyline follows Buckley pushing through those barriers and advancing down the field to score a touchdown, using a familiar sports metaphor to communicate the firm’s legal message in a format designed for online audiences.The Viddy Awards is an international competition honoring video excellence in a digital-first media environment. The program traces its roots to the Videographer Awards, established in 1994, and today recognizes work across a wide range of categories including commercials, television programming, social media video, animation, podcasts, and emerging media formats.Entries are submitted by production companies, television networks, advertising and public relations agencies, corporate communications teams, and independent creators from around the world. Projects are evaluated by industry professionals based on creativity, production quality, and the ability to meet a high standard of execution.The Viddy Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), an international organization that manages recognition programs for marketing and communication professionals. As part of its mission, AMCP also supports creative professionals who contribute their skills to nonprofit and public service initiatives.Forward Push Law Firm Marketing develops marketing campaigns, video production, and digital advertising projects for law firms across the United States.

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