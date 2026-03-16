Concierge Auctions to Sell Geothermal Black Rock Desert Land Holdings, Where the Annual Burning Man Festival Commences

Three distinct properties totaling over 600 acres offered collectively or separately in cooperation with Key Realty Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An incomparable desert sanctuary of approximately 615 acres in Northern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert—the iconic location of the globally renowned Burning Man festival which draws more than 70,000 participants from around the world each summer—is set to sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Carl Digennaro of Key Realty Las Vegas. Bidding is scheduled to open on 1 April and will culminate 15 April via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

Offered as a package or individually, the three land parcels represent one of the most significant private land offerings to surface in the storied region of Gerlach, Nevada, in recent years. The first parcel, Camp David, spans 144 acres atop one of Nevada’s most geothermally active regions; the 70-acre Sandy J parcel is anchored by two naturally occurring hot springs; and Fred’s Field spans nearly 400 acres within a private valley bordering the Black Rock Desert Conservation Area.

The offering is most notably one of the last privately owned parcels near the land upon which Black Rock City establishes the Burning Man festival, an annual nine-day, large-scale, interactive desert event and cultural movement. Together, the properties represent an uncommonly rare concentration of geothermal hot springs, fresh flowing spring water, and significant deeded water rights within one of the American West’s most culturally and geologically significant landscapes.

“We are proud to present this remarkable Northern Nevada offering to our global audience,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “Properties of this scale and distinction align seamlessly with our auction platform. By leveraging our international reach and innovative marketing and outreach, we look forward to sharing this incredible opportunity with qualified buyers who recognize its long-term potential.”

“This is one of the most compelling land offerings to emerge in Northern Nevada in decades,” said Digennaro. “With its geothermal features and significant water rights, along with its rich history and proximity to Burning Man, it offers extraordinary scale and flexibility. We’re proud to partner with Concierge Auctions to present it to a global audience and secure the right buyer.”

“These properties represent years of careful stewardship and deep respect for the land,” said the seller David Hardy Jamieson. “Each parcel has its own character and significance, and I look forward to seeing the next owner shape a vision that honors both the landscape and its remarkable potential.”

Camp David encompasses dozens of natural thermal pools, including the renowned Great Boiling Spring. The property holds 201 acre-feet of water and is home to Thermocrinis jamiesonii, a thermophilic microorganism found nowhere else on Earth and the subject of international scientific study, including NASA-affiliated research. Existing structures include a primary dwelling, shop and storage facilities, a maintenance outbuilding, and dedicated power storage.

Located just one mile from the center of Gerlach, Sandy J flows into a tranquil on-site pond. The property carries 144.79 acre-feet of deeded water rights, with the additional utility of city water running beneath the parcel. Year-round streams and sweeping mountain vistas define the high desert setting at the edge of the Black Rock Desert Conservation Area. Positioned approximately 15 miles from Black Rock City and near some of the darkest night skies in the American West, the site presents a distinctive opportunity for thoughtful development within a landscape of remarkable character and scale.

Framed by panoramic views of the Buffalo, Selenite, and Granite Peak mountain ranges, Fred’s Field is distinguished by 447 acre-feet of fresh flowing spring water that animates the landscape year-round. Its dramatic natural amphitheater setting offers both privacy and scale, while nearby Squaw Creek Reservoir provides convenient access to fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. Near nationally recognized dark-sky conditions and terrain suited for hiking, mountain biking, photography, and outdoor recreation, the site presents a rare opportunity to establish a legacy holding within one of the American West’s most compelling landscapes.

Together, the properties create a 611-acre Northern Nevada holding of exceptional rarity—offering not only scale, geothermal resources, and substantial deeded water rights, but meaningful control and flexibility in one of the American West’s most geologically and culturally significant landscapes. Whether envisioned as a singular generational acquisition or three distinct holdings, the offering combines scientific significance, water resources, and direct connection to the Black Rock Desert and Burning Man.

Perched at the edge of the legendary Black Rock Desert, Gerlach is one of Nevada's most singular destinations—a proudly independent outpost where rugged Western character meets an unexpectedly vibrant creative culture. The surrounding Black Rock Desert Conservation Area encompasses over 800,000 acres of wilderness, offering unrivaled terrain for hiking, mountain biking, land sailing, high-powered rocketry, and off-road exploration. Reno and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport lie approximately two hours south.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography credited to Jamieson Egbert, Et AI.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise and heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched network of fine art and luxury goods collectors. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

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