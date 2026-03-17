Destiny Family Office Founder Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP® Examines Potential AI-Driven Investment Bubble in Forbes.com

We may still be a year or two away from a full bubble environment, but investors should be preparing now rather than reacting later.” — Thomas Ruggie

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence dominates headlines and attracts unprecedented investment, Destiny Family Office Founder and CEO Thomas Ruggie is encouraging investors to remain disciplined and forward-thinking. In his latest Forbes.com article, “Are We in Another Investment Bubble?”, Ruggie explores whether the rapid surge in AI investment activity could signal the early stages of another market bubble.Drawing on more than 35 years of experience in wealth management and market analysis, Ruggie outlines the forces shaping today’s investment environment, including elevated technology valuations, accelerating AI innovation, and a potentially significant pipeline of AI-focused IPOs.“After more than three decades in this business, I’ve seen the patterns that often precede major market bubbles,” said Ruggie. “Right now, we’re seeing many of the early ingredients forming around artificial intelligence. We may still be a year or two away from a full bubble environment, but investors should be preparing now rather than reacting later.”According to Ruggie, 2025 marked the year artificial intelligence became a household concept, while 2026 could become the year AI expands rapidly in the IPO market. Several AI companies, including Anthropic, Databricks and OpenAI, are widely rumored to be exploring public offerings. Major technology companies such as Meta and Apple may pursue acquisitions.The broader market continues to be driven by the Magnificent Seven: Nvidia, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Apple and Meta. These companies have accounted for a significant share of market growth over the past several years.Although valuations are elevated, Ruggie notes they remain within historical ranges, suggesting the market has not yet reached the extreme conditions typically associated with a full investment bubble.“If the IPO pipeline opens the way many expect, we could begin to see rapid growth and a shift in how risk is priced.”Ruggie believes the next 12 to 24 months will be critical in determining whether AI enthusiasm evolves into a broader speculative cycle. One example is SpaceX, which recently raised capital at a reported $800 billion valuation and could potentially pursue a public offering as high as $1.5 trillion.Large-scale offerings like that could generate significant demand not only for marquee companies but also for emerging AI and technology firms.However, history shows bubbles often form when speculation becomes normalized.“Irrational exuberance is always a warning sign,” Ruggie said. “When speculation becomes everyday conversation and everyone assumes markets can only go up, investors need to start paying close attention.”Ruggie emphasizes the importance of maintaining a disciplined and diversified portfolio strategy. Separating investments into short-term, mid-term and long-term allocations can help investors avoid common pitfalls such as fear of missing out and emotional decision-making.“You cannot let emotion drive your investment decisions,” Ruggie said. “Have a smart strategy in place, maintain a diversified portfolio and understand that even strong markets experience pullbacks.”Ruggie says investors should evaluate several key questions:• Are current AI-driven market valuations sustainable, or are early signs of an investment bubble emerging?• Will a surge of AI-focused IPOs in 2026 accelerate speculative behavior across technology markets?• How will major tech companies’ investments in private AI firms translate into long-term returns?• Is the pace of new capital into AI accelerating beyond fundamentals?• How should investors adjust portfolio strategies now to prepare for a potential technology-driven market cycle?“The best time to decide how much risk you can live with is before the market forces you to,” Ruggie said.Learn more by tuning-in to Destiny Family Office’s Significance of Wealth podcast episode “Dot-Com Bubble Déjà Vu? What Market History Tells Us About AI and Private Markets”.About Destiny Family OfficeDestiny Family Office is a multi-family office and is part of Destiny Wealth Partners, an independent, SEC-registered investment advisor. Founded by Thomas H. Ruggie, ChFC, CFP, InvestmentNews 2025 Advisor of the Year for Alternative Investments, Destiny Family Office has put a strong emphasis on providing access to alternative and direct investment opportunities for Qualified Purchasers. Click for award criteria and methodology.Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business under the name Destiny Family Office. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Destiny Wealth Partners or its firms are engaged, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Destiny Wealth Partners or Destiny Family Office.For media inquiries or interviews, fill out our media/speaker request form or contact tom@destinyfamilyoffice.com.

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