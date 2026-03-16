U.S. Army contracts Elbit America for rotorcraft Heads Up Displays

Elbit America's colorized HUD is part of the Army’s Air Soldier System, an assemblage of gear and equipment used in rotorcraft that is lightweight, integrated, and designed to enhance situational awareness and survivability. Elbit America, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of high-performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, law enforcement, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets.

Air Warrior HUDs improve aircrew situational awareness, safety and survivability in flight

The Air Warrior Heads Up Display allows aircrew to focus on the mission because it’s designed to ensure safety, efficiency, and comfort for aircrew.” — Senior Vice President of Electronic Systems at Elbit America Scott Tumpak

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America) was recently awarded a $49.9 million Firm-Fixed-Price, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity contract from the Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama to produce Heads Up Displays (HUDs) as part of the United States Army’s Air Soldier System. Work for the contract will be done through December 2030, subject to receipt of purchase orders, and includes post-production support.

The colorized HUD is part of the Army’s Air Soldier System, an assemblage of gear and equipment used in rotorcraft that is lightweight, integrated, and designed to enhance situational awareness and survivability. The HUD’s role in this system is to present key information to aircrew, so users are always positioned head-up and eyes out.

The Air Warrior HUD is a critical flight display in operation on U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks and CH-47 Chinooks.

“Since our inception, Elbit America has been dedicated to improving situational awareness through sophisticated displays that enhance a user’s understanding of the conditions outside their aircraft or vehicle,” said Scott Tumpak, Senior Vice President of Electronic Systems at Elbit America. “The Air Warrior Heads Up Display allows aircrew to focus on the mission because it’s designed to ensure safety, efficiency, and comfort for aircrew.”

“In high-stakes environments, you don’t have time for uncertainty. Elbit America delivers combat-proven Heads Up Displays that provide aircrew the confidence to see first, act first, and win,” said Elbit America President & CEO Luke Savoie. “This contract is a testament to the faith the U.S. Army places in us to keep delivering key solutions to our soldiers and we’re proud of our continued partnership.”

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