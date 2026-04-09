Through Technology Limited Wins Best Information Technology & Services Business of the Year 2026

We founded Through Technology to prove that the best results come from the right people, not the biggest teams” — Peter Hanney

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through Technology Limited has been honoured with the SME500 UK – 2026 award for Best Information Technology & Services Business of the Year, recognising its exceptional contribution to complex digital transformation, data governance and assurance services across the UK public and regulated sectors.Founded in 2017 by Peter Hanney, Through Technology was built with a clear mission: to bring enterprise-level expertise with the agility, efficiency and customer focus of a specialised SME. The company was established to offer a more effective alternative to larger technology suppliers, combining deep technical capability with a lean operating model. Today, Through Technology supports national-scale transformation across central government departments, delivering services in solution assurance, digital archiving, data governance, cloud transformation, cyber security and AI assurance.Over the past eight years, the organisation has developed a reputation for guiding customers through highly complex, multi-supplier programmes in some of the most regulated environments in the UK. Its unique Added Value Process has delivered more than £47 million in savings and cost avoidance for the UK taxpayer while consistently meeting its contracted commitments. Current engagements include strategic digital archiving and data governance services for HM Courts & Tribunals Service, along with transformation and cyber programmes across the Departments of Health and Social Care, Business and Trade, Science, Innovation and Technology and the Ministry of Justice.“We founded Through Technology to prove that the best results come from the right people, not the biggest teams,” said founder Peter Hanney. “This award reflects the dedication of our highly skilled consultants and our commitment to open communication, ethical operation and measurable customer value.”A spokesperson for the SME500 UK judging panel added, “Through Technology stands out for its expertise in enterprise-scale IT change, its measurable impact on public-sector efficiency, and its leadership in emerging areas such as data governance and AI assurance. Their contribution to the UK technology landscape is both significant and exemplary.”About Through Technology LimitedThrough Technology Limited is a UK-based specialist consultancy focused on solution, delivery, security and AI assurance; digital archiving and data governance; cloud and infrastructure transformation; and multi-supplier programme leadership. The company operates with a strong ethical foundation, is certified carbon negative and is trusted by major public-sector organisations for high-stakes, enterprise-scale change.ContactThrough Technology Limited66 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NAEmail: enquiries@throughtechnology.uk

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