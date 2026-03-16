Attorney General Bonta and States Head Back to Court, Continue Fighting for Better Resolution in Live Nation/Ticketmaster Trial

NEW YORK — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a statement on the resumption of states’ landmark trial against Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, to hold the concert giant accountable for harming consumers and the live music industry through its anticompetitive conduct. In 2024, Attorney General Bonta, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general filed a lawsuit against Live Nation alleging that its strong dominance over ticketing and concert amphitheater markets has allowed it to engage in a wide variety of anticompetitive behaviors that have harmed artists, their fans, and the venues that support them. The trial in this case started on March 2, and on March 9, U.S. DOJ announced a settlement with Live Nation — an action promptly rejected by a bipartisan group of attorneys general.

“California and a bipartisan coalition of states today head back to trial to hold Live Nation accountable for the harm it has caused to the live music industry and to American consumers nationwide. Live Nation has manipulated the market, hurt artists, fans, and businesses nationwide, all while getting richer — not because it is better, but because it has acted illegally. Ask almost anyone: The stories of expensive and frustrating interactions with Ticketmaster are many. This is by design,” said Attorney General Bonta. “California is excited to get back to work, present new evidence to the jury, and to fight for a better deal for consumers. Any resolution in this case must actually serve consumers, the marketplace, and the law.”

Attorney General Bonta will never step away from California’s responsibility to look out for the economic wellbeing of the people. Allowing big corporations to raise prices and push competitors out of the marketplace with impunity will only worsen the affordability crisis felt by Americans.

BACKGROUND

The 2024 lawsuit alleges Live Nation violated Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which prohibit anticompetitive agreements and monopolization. Monopolization offenses occur when a single firm maintains an unlawful monopoly, for example by using its control of the market to exclude rivals and harm competition just like in this case. In addition, the complaint alleges violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law. In the lawsuit, the coalition alleges that Live Nation has:

Harmed fans through higher fees. Fans’ ticketing experience — from buying a ticket to showtime — is also worse than it would be if the industry was competitive.

Fans’ ticketing experience — from buying a ticket to showtime — is also worse than it would be if the industry was competitive. Maintained its monopoly in ticketing markets by locking up venues through restrictive long-term, exclusive agreements and threats that venues will lose access to Live Nation-controlled tours and artists if they sign with a rival ticketer.

by locking up venues through restrictive long-term, exclusive agreements and threats that venues will lose access to Live Nation-controlled tours and artists if they sign with a rival ticketer. Leveraged its extensive network of major concert amphitheaters to force artists to select Live Nation as their promoter instead of its rivals, harming competition for concert promotions.

The lawsuit asks the court to restore competition in the live entertainment industry by prohibiting Live Nation from engaging in its anticompetitive practices, ordering Live Nation to divest Ticketmaster, and securing financial compensation for California, as well as for fans who were overcharged by Live Nation, leading them to pay more than they would have in a competitive market for tickets.