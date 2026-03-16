Manhattan Book Group Announces Bronze Win for 'Tears of Iemanjá' in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ Tears of Iemanjá (Gem Provenance Legacy) ” by Kiva Wolfe, has been awarded Bronze in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:A stolen treasure, a shattered family, and one man's quest for redemption, will Dominick uncover the truth or lose everything in the process?In the world of diamonds, betrayal runs deeper than blood. Dominick Stanovic has lost everything: his family, his business, and the woman he once loved. But when a mysterious package from Brazil arrives, buried secrets and dangerous truths threaten to tear his world apart. Haunted by the past, he is plunged into a high-stakes game of deception, where every choice could mean life or death. As he hunts for answers about the disappearance of his fiancée, Mala, he must face his darkest fears and a brutal truth: is the woman he loved really gone, or is someone playing a deadly game with him?With “Tears of Iemanjá,” prepare yourself for an emotional rollercoaster filled with twists, heart-stopping suspense, and an unforgettable race against time. This is a story of love, loss, and redemption that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very last page.Are you ready to uncover the secrets of the past?About Manhattan Book GroupManhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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