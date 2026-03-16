Fintech entrepreneur Dr Ozan Ozerk highlights stablecoins’ growing role in global finance

Fintech entrepreneur Dr Ozan Ozerk highlights stablecoins’ growing role in global finance

Stablecoins are moving from the margins toward the centre of financial discussion.”” — Dr Ozan Ozerk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis explores how stablecoins are gaining attention from banks, payment providers and regulators as part of the evolving financial system.Fintech entrepreneur Dr Ozan Ozerk has published a new analysis examining how stablecoins are moving beyond cryptocurrency markets and becoming part of broader financial discussions. The commentary explores how these digital assets are increasingly attracting interest from banks, payment institutions and regulators as financial organisations search for more efficient payment infrastructure.Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to maintain a consistent value by being pegged to an underlying asset, typically a national currency such as the US dollar or the euro. Their price stability, combined with the settlement speed of blockchain networks, has led to growing interest in their use for payments, liquidity management, and cross-border transactions.Dr Ozerk’s analysis outlines how stablecoins were initially associated primarily with cryptocurrency trading. However, their potential role is now expanding as financial institutions examine ways to improve how money moves between markets and across international borders.Traditional international payments often rely on multiple intermediaries and settlement systems. This layered structure can increase processing time and transaction costs. By contrast, blockchain-based settlement systems may enable faster processing and fewer intermediaries, creating potential efficiencies for financial institutions and payment providers. “Stablecoins were once seen primarily as instruments for crypto trading. Today they are increasingly recognised as a potential layer of financial infrastructure,” said Dr Ozan Ozerk.The analysis also notes that growing attention on stablecoins is emerging at a time when regulators worldwide are evaluating how digital assets should fit within existing financial frameworks. Policymakers are examining how these technologies can operate alongside traditional financial systems while ensuring financial stability, consumer protection and transparency.According to Dr Ozerk, the discussion around stablecoins has shifted from whether they will play a role in finance to how they should be governed and integrated. As adoption grows, regulatory clarity and responsible issuance are likely to become important factors in determining how these assets develop within the global payments ecosystem. “Stablecoins offer the possibility of near-instant settlement and continuous availability, which has drawn attention from institutions seeking to improve cross-border payment efficiency,” said Dr Ozan Ozerk.The analysis suggests that cooperation between technology developers, financial institutions and regulators will be necessary to determine how stablecoins are implemented in practice. Collaboration could help establish standards for issuance, transparency and reserve management, while ensuring compatibility with existing payment systems.Banks and fintech companies are already exploring how blockchain-based settlement systems could complement the current financial infrastructure. Rather than replacing established institutions, stablecoins may evolve as an additional financial tool that operates alongside traditional banking services.Dr Ozerk concludes that stablecoins are gradually moving from the margins of the financial technology sector into broader financial discussions. Their long-term impact, he suggests, will depend on how effectively the financial industry and regulators work together to shape their role in the global financial system.About Dr. Ozan OzerkDr. Ozan Ozerk is a fintech entrepreneur and the founder of several financial institutions and technology companies operating across Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States. His ventures span banking, electronic money, payments infrastructure and digital assets, including OpenPayd European Merchant Bank and MSB.us . Ozerk writes regularly on financial innovation, payments and the future of banking.

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