Forward Push Law Firm Marketing Wins 2025 Horizon Interactive Awards for Buckley Law Offices Campaign

Touchdown and Buckley Takes The Lead Attorney David Buckley Game On! David Buckley Law Offices

Forward Push Law Firm Marketing received a 2025 Horizon Interactive Awards for its video campaign created for Buckley Law Offices.

The concept was to turn a familiar legal challenge into a story people instantly recognize. In the video, attorney Buckley breaks through delays, denials, and insurance red tape to reach the end zone.” — Marc Apple

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forward Push Law Firm Marketing announced that its work for Buckley Law Offices received a 2025 Horizon Interactive Awards, an international competition recognizing excellence in digital, interactive, and video media.The recognition was awarded for the campaign “Call Buckley! The Big Game,” a short-form brand video developed for Buckley Law Offices. The project was entered in the Advertisement / Commercial – Video category and was selected from a field of more than 400 entries submitted by agencies, studios, brands, and organizations from around the world.The 30-second video presents a football-themed narrative that visualizes the legal challenges injured individuals often face when dealing with insurance companies. The story depicts obstacles such as delays, denials, low settlement offers, and complex policy language as opposing players on the field. The narrative concludes with a game-winning touchdown that reinforces the campaign’s central message.The project was produced using AI-generated visuals, voices, and crowd audio, with no live-action footage or stock media used in the final production. According to the project description submitted to the Horizon Interactive Awards, the goal of the creative direction was to produce a cinematic brand film that communicated its message clearly to online audiences while maintaining a realistic visual style.The Horizon Interactive Awards is an international competition designed to recognize excellence in interactive media. The annual program evaluates entries based on creativity, execution, user experience, and overall impact. The 2025 competition attracted more than 400 entries from organizations across multiple countries and industries.Forward Push Law Firm Marketing develops marketing and advertising projects for law firms, including video campaigns, digital advertising, and brand strategy initiatives.Additional information about the Horizon Interactive Awards and the 2025 competition is available from the program organizers.

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