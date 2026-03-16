Commonwealth Awards $650,000 to Support New Bedford Community Health’s Downtown Primary Care Expansion

State grant supports NBCH’s expansion, transforming 824 Purchase Street into a modern primary care center to increase access for Greater New Bedford families.

This award accelerates our ability to bring new life to an underutilized downtown property while expanding access to primary care for the people who need it most”
— Cheryl Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer of New Bedford Community Health
NEW BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Bedford Community Health (NBCH) has been awarded a $650,000 grant through the FY26 Community One Stop for Growth initiative, funded by the Healey-Driscoll Administration and administered by MassDevelopment through the Underutilized Properties Program.

The Community One Stop for Growth is a statewide competitive program that supports locally driven projects that strengthen communities, spur economic development, and revitalize downtowns. The award supports NBCH’s More Access, Better Care, Building for a Healthier Future capital campaign and the transformation of 824 Purchase Street into a modern primary care facility in downtown New Bedford.

The grant will fund interior demolition and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems needed to rehabilitate the underutilized building into a fully functioning medical space. Once complete, the expansion will increase primary care capacity, improve patient flow, and strengthen access to coordinated care for individuals and families across Greater New Bedford.

“The goal of the Underutilized Properties Program is to breathe life into vacant or underused buildings for the benefit of our communities, and that’s exactly what New Bedford Community Health is achieving here,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Navjeet Bal. “MassDevelopment was proud to award a $650,000 grant on behalf of the Commonwealth to advance this expansion and congratulates all the partners working together to make a difference for New Bedford.”

“This award accelerates our ability to bring new life to an underutilized downtown property while expanding access to primary care for the people who need it most,” said Cheryl Bartlett, RN, Chief Executive Officer of New Bedford Community Health. “Healthcare access and economic vitality go hand in hand. When families are healthy, our workforce is stronger, and our city thrives.”

NBCH’s More Access, Better Care campaign has a goal of $6.95 million. With this award, NBCH has now raised more than $4.8 million toward the campaign, reflecting strong momentum and broad community support.

About New Bedford Community Health

For more than four decades, New Bedford Community Health has provided high-quality, comprehensive, and affordable healthcare to individuals and families throughout Greater New Bedford. As a federally qualified health center, NBCH offers primary care, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, urgent care, and supportive services, regardless of ability to pay.

To learn more or to support the campaign, visit www.gnbchc.org or contact Rhonda Veugen at rhondaveugen@gnbchc.org.

Tabitha Silva: Marketing and Communications Specialist
New Bedford Community Health
+1 508-342-4128
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Tabitha Silva: Marketing and Communications Specialist
New Bedford Community Health
+1 508-342-4128
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New Bedford Community Health
874 Purchase Street
New Bedford, Massachusetts, 02740
United States
+1 508-992-6553
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New Bedford Community Health is a non-profit, multicultural, community health center. located in the heart of Downtown New Bedford, MA. For over 40 years, NBCH has been providing equitable, patient-focused, culturally competent, and community-centered care in southeastern Massachusetts for everyone regardless of their ability to pay. NBCH’s mental health, medical, and dental services, programs, staff, and values ensure that we serve people from all walks of life. It does not matter whether you are employed or unemployed, new to the South Coast or a lifelong resident of the area, uninsured or insured, everyone in need of healthcare is welcome here.

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