News Talk Media exclusive: Evangelos Marinakis delivers impassioned plea to protect shipping in Straight of Hormuz

Evangelos Marinakis has called on the world to protect shipping in the Straight of Hormuz

Marinakis: Protect our ships and sailors and we will help reopen the Strait of Hormuz for all our benefit

The situation in the region has become extremely dangerous. Ships are being attacked with missiles, and the lives of crew members are at risk daily.” — Evangelos Marinakis

RICHBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before Evangelos Marinakis owned multiple soccer clubs around Europe, including Premier League Nottingham Forest, Greek giants Olympiacos, and Portuguese Liga Nos side Rio Ave, he was a shipping magnate. It is something that he has done since birth.Right now, he is one of many that are suffering with the Straight of Hormuz shut down to shipping traffic, and he has warned in a Daily Telegraph story published today that the situation has put the lives of many at risk.Before dismissing this warning as just another opinion in a crowded geopolitical debate, it’s worth paying attention to who is delivering the message. Marinakis is not a distant commentator observing the global shipping industry from the sidelines. As the chairman of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and a leader of fleets that move critical energy cargo around the world, Marinakis operates at the center of the very system now under threat. His companies manage significant numbers of tankers and LNG carriers that transport fuel supplies across global markets, giving him firsthand insight into the risks facing crews, vessels, and the stability of international trade routes.When someone with that level of operational exposure sounds the alarm, the global community would be wise to listen. The closure or disruption of the Strait of Hormuz is not just a regional issue; it directly impacts energy prices, supply chains, and economic stability worldwide. Marinakis’ call for coordinated action between shipowners, Gulf energy producers, and governments highlights how fragile the system becomes when one critical maritime corridor is threatened. His perspective reflects the realities faced daily by the maritime industry, and the consequences the world could face if those warnings are ignored.Here is the story in full Protect our ships and sailors and we will help reopen the Strait of Hormuz for all our benefitEVANGELOS MARINAKISRestoring the free flow of energy from the Gulf demands immediate, co-ordinated action.FOR the first time in history, the Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed. One fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), a third of its fertiliser supply — all of it stopped.Energy prices are climbing. Inflation is returning. The world is being reminded, brutally, of what happens when the arteries of global trade are severed by hostile actors willing to use energy as a weapon.Apart from the effect on the global economy, there is something even more important: the lives of our seafarers.The situation in the region has become extremely dangerous. Ships are being attacked with missiles, and the lives of crew members are at risk daily. An activity that is meant to ensure economic growth and the prosperity of nations has turned into a target for those who do not hesitate to kill innocent people.The shipping industry has navigated crises before — the Red Sea, Suez, pandemic-era gridlock. Each time we adapted.Each time the world moved on and assumed the next crisis would be solved the same way. That assumption has now collapsed. Improvisation is not a strategy.What this moment demands is a formal alliance between the world’s major shipowners, the Gulf energy-producing nations and the US with a single immediate purpose — to restore the flow of energy from the Gulf to global markets by ensuring the safe passage of our vessels and to guarantee that the world cannot be held hostage again.Such an alliance would rest on three immediate commitments.Major tanker and LNG carrier owners must now co-ordinate on rerouting capacity and pooling fleet intelligence, moving the maximum possible volume through alternative corridors.Gulf states must bring their export infrastructure to the table without delay.And the US — whose strategic commitment to energy market stability and free navigation of international waters remains critical — would be well placed to reinforce the effort through its naval presence and diplomatic engagement, serving as the operational backbone of any joint framework and ensuring first and foremost the safety of our seafarers.It is my understanding that Washington recognises the importance of co-ordinated action to safeguard global energy flows.Efforts to strengthen the reliability of energy supplies from America and its partners, including the continued supply of US and allied LNG to global markets, and for the containment of destabilising state actors. These are not abstract policy goals. For Europe, in particular, these priorities also point to a strategic reality: the continent will continue to rely on imported energy, but it cannot indefinitely sustain that dependence on supply relationships that have repeatedly proven politically unstable.Taken together, these priorities form a strong strategic basis for co-operation of this kind. The private maritime sector is the natural partner for that agenda.We have the assets, the operational reach and the will.We are acting — with or without the framework.Our companies, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp, the largest US-listed owner of LNG vessels, and Capital Tankers Corp, a major crude tanker owner, represent some of the most strategically critical tonnage in the global energy system.We are prepared to bring that capacity to bear immediately.But I want to be direct about something.Restoring energy flows in conditions like these will require brave decisions — on insurance, on passage, on the protection of vessels operating in contested waters.These are not decisions the market will make on its own and they are not decisions that can wait for committees to convene.As a market leader in both LNG and tanker tonnage, we are prepared to make those decisions for our fleet in the interests of the common good and setting aside profits.I am calling on others — shipowners, governments, insurers — to do the same.The cost of inaction is already being paid by the world. It is time for those of us with the capability to act to step forward and bear our share of the burden.Our action must be co-ordinated.We must do everything possible to protect the lives of our crew members, the people who are called upon to continue giving their best to ensure the smooth global movement of goods and merchandise.I extend this invitation today to my peers in the industry, to the energy ministers of the Gulf states and to policymakers in Washington.The time to act is now.Evangelos Marinakis is the chairman of Capital Maritime & Trading CorpYou can read more about Evangelos Marinakis on News Talk Florida and the News Talk Media Network. You can read about his teams on Sports Talk Florida and the Sports Talk Media Network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.