National Society for Histotechnology and Biological Stain Commission Announce Partnership for 2026 Companion Meeting

This partnership reflects a shared commitment by both organizations to advance excellence, quality, and education in histotechnology and biological staining.

NSH is committed to quality in histology. Working with the BSC reinforces the importance of certified stains and evidence based practices while elevating the educational experience for our members.” — Aubrey MJ Wanner, CEO, NSH

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Society for Histotechnology (NSH) and the Biological Stain Commission (BSC) are pleased to announce a new collaborative partnership that will bring the 45th Annual Meeting of the Biological Stain Commission to the 2026 NSH Histotechnology Convention as an official companion meeting.The BSC 45th Annual Meeting will take place Saturday, September 26, 2026, in conjunction with the Annual NSH Histotechnology Convention, held September 25–29, 2026, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.This partnership reflects a shared commitment by both organizations to advance excellence, quality, and education in histotechnology and biological staining. By aligning their annual meetings, NSH and BSC aim to create a more integrated educational experience that brings together histotechnologists, pathologists, educators, researchers, and industry leaders under one roof.“NSH is deeply committed to quality in histology, recognizing its essential role in accurate diagnosis and patient care,” said Aubrey M. J. Wanner, CEO of NSH. “Working alongside the Biological Stain Commission reinforces the importance of certified stains and evidence based practices while elevating the educational experience for our members.”The BSC Annual Meeting will focus on the practical and scientific foundations of biological staining, including the use of certified stains, interpretation of staining results, and hands‑on learning experiences. The program will feature morning platform presentations followed by an afternoon hands-on learning lab designed to deepen participants’ understanding of special stains and troubleshooting techniques.As part of the companion meeting agreement, BSC attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the NSH Scientific Poster Showcase and engage with the largest histology‑focused exhibit hall in the United States.“The Biological Stain Commission is excited to partner with NSH to expand the reach and impact of our annual meeting,” said Bruce J. Cochrane, PhD, President of BSC. “This collaboration allows us to connect directly with the broader histotechnology community, reinforce the importance of stain quality and certification, and provide meaningful, hands‑on education in a highly collaborative environment.”The 2026 NSH Histotechnology Convention will feature more than 100 hours of education, including workshops, express talks, learning labs, keynote lectures, and scientific poster presentations, along with extensive networking opportunities in San Antonio’s vibrant River Walk district.Additional details regarding registration, program schedules, and participation opportunities for both the NSH Convention and the BSC Annual Meeting are available at:NSH Convention: https:// www.histoconvention.org National Society for Histotechnology: https://www.nsh.org Biological Stain Commission Annual Meeting: https://biologicalstaincommission.org About the National Society for HistotechnologyThe National Society for Histotechnology is a non-profit professional membership organization representing histology professionals practicing in the medical and public health laboratory workforce. The National Society of Histotechnology supports practicing histologists worldwide by providing education to train and demonstrate competency in an increasingly complex medical laboratory-testing environment.About the Biological Stain CommissionThe Biological Stain Commission (BSC) is a nonprofit organization that has served the scientific community for more than a century by testing and certifying biological stains, promoting stain quality, and advancing education in histology and histochemistry.

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