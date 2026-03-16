Artie’s Collision Celebrates 65 Years of Trusted Auto Collision Repair and Automotive Services on Long Island

NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than six decades, Artie’s Collision has been a trusted name in auto body repair across Long Island. Family owned and operated since 1960, the company proudly celebrates 65 years of service, having restored more than 200,000 vehicles to showroom condition while delivering dependable, customer-first automotive care.With three convenient locations in Lawrence, Island Park, and Huntington, Artie’s Collision provides a full range of professional auto repair and vehicle restoration services for drivers throughout Nassau County, Suffolk County, and the New York metro area.Known for its commitment to craftsmanship and integrity, Artie’s Collision offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help drivers recover quickly and confidently after an accident or vehicle damage.Their services include:Insurance Claims Reporting Assistance24-Hour Emergency TowingAuto Glass and Windshield ReplacementLease Return InspectionsPaintless Dent RepairAluminum RepairProfessional Auto DetailingFrame and Structural RepairWindow TintingRental Vehicle CoordinationThe company also offers 24-hour accident towing services , ensuring drivers have immediate support across Long Island and the New York metropolitan area when emergencies occur.“Being family owned for 65 years means everything to us,” said the team at Artie’s Collision. “Our mission has always been to deliver high-quality repairs while treating every customer like family. When someone trusts us with their vehicle, we take that responsibility seriously.”In addition to its collision repair services, Artie’s Collision also advocates for consumer rights in the repair process. According to guidance from the New York State Insurance Department, drivers have the legal right to choose their own repair facility after an accident. Artie’s Collision proudly operates as an independent repair shop that works for the customer — not the insurance company.As a special promotion, the All three locations are currently offering a $250 discount towards your deductible off any insurance collision repair, helping drivers restore their vehicles while saving on repair costs.With advanced repair technology, experienced technicians, and decades of expertise, Artie’s Collision continues its legacy as one of Long Island’s most reliable auto body repair and paint shops.LawrenceArtie’s Collision353 Central Ave.Lawrence, NY 11559Phone: (516) 569-0388Island ParkArtie’s Collision II4240 Austin Blvd.Island Park, NY 11558Phone: (516) 432-7000HuntingtonArtie’s Collision North272 New York Ave.Huntington, NY 11743Phone: (631) 421-5808To learn more, request a service quote, or schedule a repair appointment, visit https://www.artiescollision.com/ About Artie’s CollisionFounded in 1960, Artie’s Collision is a family-owned auto body repair and paint shop serving Long Island with three locations in Lawrence, Island Park, and Huntington. With more than 200,000 vehicles restored to showroom condition, the company offers comprehensive collision

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