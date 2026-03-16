Technomic announces latest foodservice trends in annual U.S. and Canada State of the Menu reports

Limited-time offers and value remain crucial ways to appeal to consumers’ demands while allowing operators to drive traffic and boost sales

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technomic released its latest insight into foodservice menu trends in the U.S. and Canada, offering a data-driven, expert-derived look at limited-time offers, menu data, forecasts and recommended actions, with individual State of the Menu reports for each market.“While consumers continue to tighten their purse strings heading into 2026, operators are still facing ongoing compressed restaurant margins,” says Lizzy Freier, senior director of menu research and insights at Technomic. “As a result, operators are exploring ways that go beyond pricing to tap into the value proposition, focusing instead on improving the on-premise dining experience, offering signature items that can’t be made at home and creating viral items that play well on social media.”Additional U.S. menu trend highlights include:The Skinny on GLP-1s—Expect reimagined weight loss-friendly offerings to appeal to consumers using weight loss medications, such as smaller portions, as well as protein- and fiber-rich calloutsSwavory: The Next Swicy—Operators will re-explore the mashup of sweet and savory in new ways, such as desserts spotlighted in savory dishes and global comfort flavors in sweet applicationsFrom Vice to Vogue—Ingredients, claims and menu formats that have regulatory gray areas will trend to create wow-factor moments—think caviar bumps, cannabis infusions, blowfish and extremely caffeinated energy drinks—prompting intrigue and questions of legality, safety or health“In 2025, Canadian menus explored plant-forward offerings, next-level spice and protein boosts, says Elizabeth Wessel, research analyst at Technomic. “But, in 2026, the focus will be on a new era of health and wellness focused on sober-friendly beverage innovation, transparency in the form of hyper-specific explanations of ingredients and preparations, new forms of mushrooms for gut health benefits and more.”Beyond health and wellness trends, additional Canada menu forecasts for 2026 include:Exploring Uncharted Asia—Driven by immigration and global flavor exploration, lesser-known, regional specialties from across Asia will dominate menus, such as cuisines from the Teochew region of China, Hokkaido in Japan and Hanoi in VietnamLiquid Assets—With nonalcohol beverages (+34.8%) and adult beverages (+22.4%) at the leading 200 Canadian chains up on menus year over year, the stage is set for bold beverage creations in 2026, such as peppers in cocktails and sober-friendly options that don’t sacrifice on flavor or innovationAppealing to Gen Alpha—Those born in 2013 or later are poised to become a critical demographic for operators, who will have to capture this group’s interest and loyalty through thoughtfully crafted kids menus for younger Gen Alphas, alongside craveworthy options for older members of the group Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic’s latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

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