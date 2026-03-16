Governor Spanberger Announces More Than $1.5 Million to Support Revitalization of Virginia’s Port Communities

Investments Will Support Infrastructure Projects in Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Newport News

Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced $1.53 million through the Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund to renovate buildings in Norfolk and Portsmouth and repair aging infrastructure in Newport News. The investments will help create new spaces for small businesses, support Virginia’s manufacturing industry, and revitalize infrastructure essential to sustaining local seafood and maritime industries.



“Virginia’s port communities play a central role in powering the Commonwealth’s economy and continue to have an important place in our shared history,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “These investments will strengthen critical infrastructure, breathe new life into underused industrial assets, and create new opportunities for businesses and residents. By supporting Portsmouth, Newport News, and Norfolk, we are helping make sure that these communities have the infrastructure to drive innovation and growth for decades to come.”



The General Assembly allocated $2.4 million in the Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund for 2026, which assists with the removal, renovation, or modernization of port-related buildings and facilities in Virginia’s port host communities.



“Each of these projects adds real value to community development efforts in Hampton Roads,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “The Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund is driving economic renewal and maritime resilience by modernizing infrastructure and creating spaces where small businesses can succeed.”



“These projects highlight the flexibility of the Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund and its effectiveness in a variety of redevelopment activities,” said Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. “Each one responds directly to a community need and will help bring new energy and opportunities to our port cities.”

Below is additional information about the projects receiving funding:

1117-1121 High Street Revitalization

City of Portsmouth | $550,000

The City of Portsmouth will receive a grant to support the renovation of a vacant property on High Street to create an adaptable space for small businesses. The project will include makerspaces, commissary kitchens, recording and art studios, cut and sew shops, market halls and a small business support center.



Mil-Spec Abrasives

Norfolk Economic Development Authority | $500,000

The Norfolk Economic Development Authority will receive funding to support the renovation of five industrial structures owned by Mil-Spec Abrasives that are used in the manufacturing, packaging, storage, and distribution of glass abrasives for industrial, marine and construction applications. The renovations will allow the parcel to be maximized for new commercial capacity through expanded production, distribution and logistics services.



Seafood Industrial Park Outer Harbor

City of Newport News | $480,000

The City of Newport News will receive funding to support the repair and replacement of deteriorated piers and mooring dolphins in the outer harbor of the Seafood Industrial Park. Restoring these critical infrastructure components is essential to sustaining the local seafood and maritime industries.

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The Port Host Community Revitalization Fund allocates funding to be used for the strategic removal or redevelopment of port-related properties in the five Port Host Communities of Front Royal, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond. The Fund leverages local and private resources to redevelop properties to create a catalyst for long-term employment opportunities and ongoing physical and economic revitalization.

For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/phcrf.