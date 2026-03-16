Cosmetic Laser Dermatology Announces First Non-Surgical Treatment to Reverse 10+ Years of Aging Around the Eyes

Patient's eyes before and after treatment with Take10Eyes. After treatment, patient's eyes are glowing and look significantly younger.

Cosmetic Laser Dermatology launches Take10Eyes, a non-surgical procedure combining lasers & injectables to reverse up to 10 years of eye aging.

With Take10Eyes, we can comprehensively address wrinkles, laxity, pigmentation, unwanted veins, and volume loss around the eye area in one strategic treatment, without surgery.” — Mitchel P. Goldman, MD

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic Laser Dermatology, an internationally recognized leader in laser, light, and energy-based treatments, is proud to announce the launch of Take10Eyes, an advanced, non-surgical eye rejuvenation procedure designed to address signs of aging around the eyes in a single, comprehensive procedure.

Created as an alternative to surgery, Take10Eyes can improve hooded eyelids, lift sagging skin, smooth wrinkles, remove sun damage, correct under-eye bags, and overall take up to 10 years of aging from the eye area.

The delicate eye area is often one of the first areas to show visible signs of aging, including under-eye wrinkles, puffiness, volume loss, crepey skin, and discoloration. By combining multiple advanced technologies and injectables, Take10Eyes offers a sophisticated alternative to traditional surgical procedures such as blepharoplasty, helping patients achieve smoother skin, brighter under-eye areas, and a subtle upper eyelid lift.

For patients seeking a non-surgical eye lift in San Diego, Take10Eyes offers a strategic, dermatologist-performed approach to rejuvenating the entire eye area.

Many patients frequently identify the eyes as the feature that most impacts how rested or youthful they appear. Take10Eyes was developed to provide a strategic, physician-led solution that addresses these concerns, combining laser, light, and energy devices with precision injectables.

Unlike single-modality treatments, Take10Eyes integrates multiple technologies to improve skin quality and restore a refreshed appearance.

By enhancing fibroblastic function, treatments used in Take10Eyes support the production of collagen, elastic fibers, and hyaluronic acid, which are essential components of healthy, resilient skin. The result is a smoother texture, improved firmness, and a brighter, more youthful look. Individual results may vary.

“After a decade of success with our original Take10, we created Take10Eyes as the next step forward. With Take10Eyes, we can comprehensively address wrinkles, laxity, pigmentation, unwanted veins, and volume loss around the eye area in one strategic treatment, without surgery.” - Mitchel P. Goldman, MD - Founder and Medical Director, Board-Certified Dermatologist

Take10Eyes incorporates 3 or more advanced technologies, including fractional laser resurfacing, erbium laser, radiofrequency skin tightening, Laser-Coring with a 2910nm cold fiber laser, CoolTouch Varia for targeted blue-vessel treatment around and under the eyes, as well as carefully placed dermal fillers, bio-stimulators, and neuromodulators.

All procedures are performed by board-certified dermatologists with extensive experience in aesthetic laser technology. Treatment plans are individualized for each patient based on their anatomy, skin condition, and aesthetic goals.

The introduction of Take10Eyes further reinforces Cosmetic Laser Dermatology’s role as a pioneer in clinical research and innovation. The practice is known for leading clinical trials and helping shape advancements in aesthetic dermatology. By combining proven technologies into a cohesive eye-focused approach, Take10Eyes offers patients a non-surgical option for comprehensive periorbital rejuvenation.

About Cosmetic Laser Dermatology

Our world-renowned dermatologists combine major scientific and cosmetic breakthroughs to deliver our patients the ultimate in rejuvenation. We offer patients customized care, including the most innovative laser, vein, and aesthetics treatments available.

With over 100,000+ satisfied patients, 60+ lasers and devices, 80+ procedure options, and an in-house dermatology research center, we confidently say that you can trust your skin in our hands.

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