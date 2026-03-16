MedBetterHealth, Integrated Specialty Alliance, and Design Neuroscience Center Form Strategic Dementia Care Alliance

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedBetter Health PA (MBH), a leading dementia care organization participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, Integrated Specialty Alliance (ISA), a specialist healthcare network advancing coordinated specialty care, and Design Neuroscience Center (DNC), a premier neuroscience clinical and research center based in South Florida, are pleased to announce a collaboration to enhance coordination, expand access to specialized diagnostics and therapies, and strengthen support for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

This strategic collaboration brings together MedBetter Health’s expertise in dementia care navigation, Integrated Specialty Alliance’s integrated specialty care network, and Design Neuroscience Center’s advanced neurological clinical and diagnostic capabilities. Together, the organizations aim to improve early diagnosis, streamline access to specialized neurological evaluations and treatments, and provide coordinated, patient-centered care that improves clinical outcomes and quality of life. By aligning clinical expertise, care coordination, and caregiver support services, the collaboration will help patients and families navigate the complex challenges of dementia with greater clarity, continuity, and access to resources.

“Our shared mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals living with dementia and to provide meaningful, sustained support for their caregivers,” said Dr. Erik Ilyayev, Founder and CEO of MedBetter Health. “This collaboration with Integrated Specialty Alliance and Design Neuroscience Center expands access to specialized neurological care while strengthening the network of support services available to patients and families throughout South Florida.”

Through this partnership, Integrated Specialty Alliance and Design Neuroscience Center will work closely with MedBetter Health to enhance clinical coordination, facilitate timely neurological evaluations, and support interdisciplinary care planning. This integrated approach ensures that patients benefit from coordinated expertise across neurology, specialty care, and dementia care management, while preserving the independence of clinical decision-making and patient choice.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to building an integrated system of care that combines clinical excellence with comprehensive support for patients and caregivers,” said Dr. Kester Nedd, Founder and CEO of Integrated Specialty Alliance and Design Neuroscience Center, and Board-Certified Neurologist with subspecialty training in Neurological Rehabilitation and Neuro-Trauma. “By aligning the specialty care network of ISA with the neurological expertise of DNC and the care coordination leadership of MedBetter Health, we are creating a more connected and effective model of dementia care that improves access, enhances coordination, and ultimately delivers better outcomes for patients and their families.”

Advancing Education and Community Outreach

As part of the collaboration, MedBetter Health, Integrated Specialty Alliance, and Design Neuroscience Center will work together on public education initiatives, joint outreach programs, and informational workshops aimed at increasing awareness of dementia, promoting brain health, and connecting families with available resources. ISA and DNC will provide clinical expertise and access to advanced diagnostic and treatment consultations, while MedBetter Health will provide training and education on caregiver support services and GUIDE Model resources.

Supporting Caregivers Through the GUIDE Model

A central focus of the collaboration is strengthening support for family caregivers. Through participation in the CMS GUIDE Model, MedBetter Health provides structured care navigation, caregiver education, and access to funded respite services to help reduce caregiver burden and improve quality of life. Integrated Specialty Alliance and Design Neuroscience Center will help ensure that patients and families are informed about these services and can access comprehensive clinical care and support resources as part of a coordinated care pathway.

About MedBetter Health

MedBetter Health is a dementia-focused healthcare organization dedicated to improving outcomes for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. As a participant in the CMS GUIDE Model, MedBetter Health provides comprehensive care navigation, caregiver education, community resource coordination, and access to funded respite services designed to enhance quality of life and reduce caregiver stress.

About Integrated Specialty Alliance

Integrated Specialty Alliance (ISA) is a specialty healthcare network focused on advancing coordinated, multidisciplinary care through collaboration among specialists, healthcare providers, and clinical organizations. ISA works to improve access to specialized care, enhance care coordination, and support innovative clinical models that improve patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.

About Design Neuroscience Center

Design Neuroscience Center (DNC), located in South Florida, is a leading neuroscience clinical and research center delivering comprehensive neurological care through advanced diagnostics, interdisciplinary treatment, rehabilitation services, and access to innovative therapies. Under the leadership of Dr. Kester Nedd, a Board-Certified Neurologist with subspecialty expertise in Neurological Rehabilitation and Neuro-Trauma, DNC is dedicated to providing coordinated, patient-centered care grounded in clinical excellence and evidence-based practice.

DNC’s multidisciplinary team includes neurologists with subspecialty training in cognitive neurology, neuroimmunology, infusion medicine, and neurorehabilitation. The center also offers integrated rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, cognitive and behavioral therapy, speech therapy, and neuropsychology—ensuring a comprehensive, whole-person approach to neurological health and recovery.

Media Contacts

MedBetter Health

Dr. Erik Ilyayev

+1-305-339-1756

Guide@MedBetterHealth.org

MedBetterHealth.org

Integrated Specialty Alliance and Design Neuroscience Center

Dr. Wiebe Boer

+1-616-370-8884

wboer@jipanetwork.com

https://www.isaprovidernet.com/

https://www.dncneurology.com/

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