Supreme Court Decision Opens Door for Baltimore Area Importers to Seek Refunds of Unlawful Tariffs

Importers using the Port of Baltimore and across the Mid-Atlantic may be able to recover tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Importers should review their entries and determine whether they have valid claims for refunds they can pursue in federal court or through administrative proceedings.” — Lonnie Finkel

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, importers operating through the Port of Baltimore and across the Mid-Atlantic region may now seek refunds of tariffs unlawfully imposed by the Trump Administration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) on foreign goods that entered the United States after April 2, 2025. The ruling allows businesses that paid the unlawful tariffs on imported goods from virtually every country around the world to pursue recovery of those payments from the federal government.In Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump , No. 24-1287 (U.S. 2026), the Supreme Court ruled that IEEPA does not authorize the President to impose tariffs under that statute. The decision found that the tariffs imposed by the administration beginning in April 2025 are unlawful. Even as the Court determined the tariffs were unlawful, it did not create a direct refund process. Instead, it left those decisions to the U.S. Court of International Trade and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. As a result, many businesses may need to take legal action or pursue administrative remedies in order to recover duties that were paid to the federal government.Lonnie Finkel, an attorney with Finkel Law Group , which maintains an office in Washington, D.C., says the ruling creates an important opportunity for adversely affected companies to seek recompense for unlawfully paid tariffs. It also raises procedural issues that require many companies to take prompt action to protect their interests. Importers seeking refunds may need to pursue claims in the U.S. Court of International Trade or file administrative protests with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, depending on the status of their import entries.Importers must also be mindful of strict filing deadlines. Certain judicial claims must be filed within two years from payment of the tariffs, and administrative protests related to tariff payments may be subject to a 180-day filing deadline after liquidation of entries. Companies that delay evaluating their options and acting to protect their financial interests could risk losing the ability to recover the funds they should have never paid to the federal government in the first place. A lot is at stake.Finkel Law Group is actively evaluating and pursuing claims for importers seeking refunds of tariffs unlawfully collected by the federal government under IEEPA. The firm represents businesses in complex litigation and government-related disputes, and has considerable experience helping companies recover funds that were improperly collected by federal and state governmental authorities.“Many businesses paid substantial tariffs that are now recoverable after the Supreme Court’s decision in Learning Resources,” said Lonnie Finkel. “Importers should review their entries and determine whether they have valid claims for refunds they can pursue in federal court or through administrative proceedings. Acting quickly can be important because of the applicable filing deadlines and statutes of limitation are fast approaching.”Companies that imported goods during the period of time when these tariffs were in effect, and believe they may be entitled to refunds, are encouraged to contact Finkel Law Group to discuss their options.About Finkel Law Group P.C.Finkel Law Group P.C. is a business law firm with offices in San Francisco, Oakland, and Washington, D.C. The firm represents companies in litigation, regulatory matters, and business disputes, including claims involving recovery of government fees, taxes, and tariffs. You can find out more about the firm at www.finkellawgroup.com . Finkel Law Group's Washington D.C. office is located at 2001 L Street NW, Suite 500, Washington D.C. 20036

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.