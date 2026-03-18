Senior Justice Law Firm Expands Litigation Team with Attorneys Michael Del Sontro and Samantha Harris

Senior Justice Law Firm welcomes trial attorneys Michael Del Sontro, Esq., and Samantha Harris, Esq., who join the firm’s litigation team representing victims of nursing home abuse, elder neglect, and medical malpractice.

Experienced trial attorneys join national nursing home abuse and medical malpractice litigation firm

As our firm continues to grow, adding talented and dedicated attorneys allows us to better serve the needs of our clients who trust us during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.” — Michael Brevda, Esq., Managing Partner

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Justice Law Firm , a national litigation firm dedicated exclusively to representing victims of nursing home abuse, elder neglect, and medical malpractice, announced that attorneys Michael Del Sontro and Samantha Harris have joined the firm’s growing litigation team.The additions support the firm’s continued expansion as it represents families across the United States in complex cases involving nursing home abuse, assisted living negligence, hospital malpractice, and wrongful death.Michael Del Sontro, Esq. brings significant prosecutorial and trial experience to Senior Justice Law Firm. Prior to joining the firm, Del Sontro served as an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 15th Judicial Circuit, where he prosecuted complex criminal cases, including financial crimes and matters involving the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. During his tenure, he handled hundreds of cases and litigated numerous jury trials, establishing substantial courtroom experience that he now applies in civil litigation on behalf of injured clients and their families.Samantha Harris, Esq. joins Senior Justice Law Firm as a trial attorney representing individuals and families harmed by negligent healthcare providers and long-term care facilities. Prior to joining the firm, Harris served as an Assistant Public Defender in Florida’s 15th Judicial Circuit, where she represented a wide range of criminal cases and gained extensive courtroom experience advocating for her clients. She is committed to helping families navigate the legal process while seeking accountability for preventable harm suffered by their loved ones.“We are excited to welcome Michael and Samantha to Senior Justice Law Firm,” said Michael Brevda, Esq., Managing Partner. “As our firm continues to grow, adding talented and dedicated attorneys allows us to better serve the needs of our clients and the families who trust us during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Michael and Samantha share our commitment to pursuing justice and holding negligent facilities accountable.”Senior Justice Law Firm has obtained numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements on behalf of victims and families, including a recent $14.7 million jury verdict against a Miami nursing home , the largest verdict ever obtained against a nursing home in Miami-Dade County (CASE NO: 2023-021325-CA-01). By expanding its litigation team, the firm continues to strengthen its ability to advocate for vulnerable seniors and their families while promoting accountability and improved standards of care throughout the long-term care industry.About Senior Justice Law FirmSenior Justice Law Firm is a nationally recognized litigation firm focused exclusively on cases involving nursing home abuse, elder neglect, medical malpractice, and wrongful death. The firm represents victims and families throughout the United States and is dedicated to protecting the rights, dignity, and safety of elderly residents.Contact:Senior Justice Law Firm

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